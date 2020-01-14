Through the first quarter of the Big Ten men’s basketball season, parity still reigns, and home teams almost always win.
Four unranked Big Ten teams beat ranked conference foes over the weekend, led by Iowa knocking off No. 12 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena 67-49. Indiana downed No. 11 Ohio State 66-54 at Assembly Hall; Purdue upset No. 8 Michigan State 71-42 at Mackey Arena; and Minnesota beat No. 19 Michigan 75-67 at Williams Arena.
Last week, Indiana coach Archie Miller described the depth of the league as “scary.” Indiana is 3-0 in home conference games and 0-2 on the road, mirroring the rest of the league. Home teams are 31-5 against road teams in conference play so far, which includes Penn State’s 89-86 win over Iowa in Philadelphia.
“You’re going to lose a couple on the road,” Miller said. “You may lose a few more than a couple. But I don’t think it’s going to be uncharacteristic to see teams lose games in our league. And I think the national media will say, ‘What’s wrong?’ or ’Boy, they’re on a two-game skid.’ I just don’t think you can blink. You can’t flinch.
“I think it’s going to be a part of everyone’s deal this year. If somebody runs through this league this year, they are really good. They’re just really good because there’s not very many nights off. The home floors are so tough, coaching is good and players are good.”
The homecourt dominance has resulted in a logjam within the conference standings, with 11 of the 14 teams sitting with either two or three league losses. Michigan State still leads the league with a 5-1 conference record but is coming off its lowest-scoring game of the season against Purdue.
“I still think five losses will win this league,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Warren takes charge
The torch officially passed from outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany to new Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren earlier this month, with Warren taking over full-time duties Jan. 2.
Warren granted his first interview as Big Ten Commissioner to the Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein last week and said he plans to watch every Big Ten varsity team compete this year.
Warren said he intends to make decisions that are in the best interests of student-athletes.
“One of the things always at the top of my mind are the time and training demands on our student-athletes,” Warren told the Tribune. “They’re in college to get an education. So many times we forget these are not professionals. When they’re done with a game, they don’t fly to the next city. They may study for a final exam or do homework. So I look at: What is the length of the season? What is the impact on their body?”
Suds and seats
Rutgers, Illinois and Indiana all debuted selling beer in general seating for football games in 2019 in an effort to attract fans and improve the fan experience.
Illinois and Indiana only netted slight increases in average attendance in 2019, while at Rutgers, there was steep decline.
Indiana averaged 41,577 in paid attendance in 2019, up from 40,965 in 2018. Illinois’ average attendance increased to 36,660 in 2019 from 36,151 in 2018.
For Rutgers, average attendance dwindled to 30,082 in 2019 from 37,799 in 2018.
Attendance should be back on the upswing for Rutgers in 2019 with the enthusiasm generated by the return of coach Greg Schiano, who led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl games from 2001-11.
before leaving for the NFL.