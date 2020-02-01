Bastian focuses on the mat and in class for Seals

Hoping to continue to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level once his sparkling high school career finally comes to a close, Coy Bastian totally committed to fueling his passion by retiring the helmet and shoulder pads he once donned on Friday nights.
So, instead of absorbing and delivering hits on Susquehanna Valley football fields as he’d done year after year before wrestling season arrived, Bastian’s summer workouts were comprised of drilling for lengthy periods in hot, humid conditions.
While the 17-year-old junior still had regular weight training sessions and countless other workouts to ensure max fitness — as he might have while readying for football season — his main objective was raising his competitive level on the mat.
And right now, a string of impressive results would indicate that the remarkably competitive Bastian has made an impactful yet prudent decision.
“This offseason while lifting with my dad (Jerry) and wrestling with Coach (Seth) Martin really boosted my confidence,” admitted Bastian, the Seals’ terrific 170-pounder.
“I was like, ‘OK, now I’m an upperclassman, so I should be getting what I want and getting on the podium and placing in states,’” Bastian added. “Just pretty much beating as many kids as possible and having a really good season and a really good year.
“When I step out on the mat, I’m just thinking, ‘I’ve put too much work in throughout my whole life and I’ve always wanted it, so I just have to go and make it happen,’ I put in a ton of work in the sport and I feel it’s time I get what I’ve always wanted.”
Well, success on local wrestling mats, along with the lofty GPA (3.83) he carries, is why Bastian is the latest recipient of the Daily Item's Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities. The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
While Bastian was a District 4/9 Class AAA champion as a freshman and second last year, he’s also a two-time PIAA Class AAA qualifier after twice finishing second in the Northwest Region. Needless to say, standing atop award podiums is Goal No. 1.
Yet while sporting a 25-2 record with nine falls, three technical falls, three major decisions and a trio of forfeits, Bastian also hopes to lead the Seals (9-3) to the top of the podium later today at the District 4/9 Class AAA Team championships in DuBois.
That would ensure a return trip to states for the reigning 4/9-AAA team champs.
Bastian’s latest outing was over quickly, as he needed just 1:25 to polish off Williamsport’s Cody Cooklin and ring up career victory No. 88. The Seals, however, dropped the Heartland Conference Division I dual by a 42-33 count.
Still …
“He likes to beat on people,” Martin said, referring to Bastian’s aggressive approach on the mat. “If he can throw a leg in and make sure that you know that he’s there that night and the next morning when you wake up, that’s what he wants. If I had to choose his best position, I would say neutral just because of his foot movement, it’s non-stop. … I like watching him wrestle on his feet, because I feel like that’s his best position.”
Yet Bastian admits the biggest change in his approach isn’t the result of some technical or mechanical adjustments — he did, after all, win 63 times his first two seasons — it’s in his mental makeup. Quite simply, Bastian just feels more confident on the mat.
“He knows where he’s at,” Martin said of a youngster who was introduced to the sport at age 5 or 6. “He knows he’s one of those top dogs and he’s wrestling like it.”
And while NCAA Division I programs are beginning to take notice — Bucknell, the U.S. Military Academy and Columbia are among the D-I schools that have reached out — Bastian isn’t leaning heavily in any direction. In fact, he’s willing to wait until the end of his junior campaign before beginning to get serious about his next destination.
“I plan on going to a really good wrestling school, but at the same time I’m not just focused on wrestling,” said Bastian, whose father wrestled at Milton High School and Bloomsburg University before placing twice at the Middle Atlantic Championships while competing for Lycoming. “Yeah, I want to do really well at the Division I level.
“But I also want to get a really good job someday, so I want to go to a school that will set me up once my wrestling is over.”
Since Bastian eventually hopes to own and operate his own business — just what remains uncertain — he’s taking a course in Business Personal Finance. On top of that, Bastian already has completed classes at Selinsgrove in Entrepreneurship, Money Talks with Stocks and Bonds, and Sports and Entertainment Marketing.
Plus, classes in Accounting — at Selinsgrove and maybe at nearby Susquehanna University — are priorities for his senior academic year. Anything else that may help prepare him for life in the business world is under consideration as well.
Other classes on his current schedule include an Advanced Placement course in United States History, Accelerated Civics, Chemistry and English Honors 3.
Inducted into Selinsgrove’s chapter of the National Honor Society as a sophomore — he was the only male in his class to land that accolade — Bastian also serves as president of his school’s Spanish Club. And that group generally meets once a month, since Bastian’s mother (Joan), a foreign language teacher, is the group’s advisor.
“I communicate ideas with her and plan meetings,” the younger Bastian said. “We figure out some cool things for kids to do for a day so they can come and enjoy.”
Bastian’s affiliation with the National Honor Society also has enabled him to become more involved with some of that organization’s community initiatives. In addition to putting boxes in homerooms asking for certain items to be donated, he’s been part of ‘Literacy Under the Lights’ during which he’s read books to small children.
While ushering at school plays and school musicals is another NHS-related project Bastian has been involved in, he also helped his grandmother and younger brother prepare and serve food at a soup kitchen in Northumberland several times.
Bastian also qualified for this year’s Future Business Leaders of America competition in Hershey — he scored high enough on a 100-question Sports & Entertainment Marketing evaluation — but a wrestling event will prevent him from attending that competition.
He also hopes to return to Selinsgrove’s school paper — The Grove Gazette — when wrestling season ends so he can continue to write … about the wrestling team.
Bastian’s efforts on the mat and in the classroom also have landed him on all-academic squads selected at the District 4 and state levels, sparkling resume items for sure.
Another line on Bastian’s wrestling vitae could come later this season if and when he reaches 100 career victories. Each victory draws him nearer and nearer to that number.
Finding a spot on the podium at Hershey’s Giant Center is another item on Bastian’s to-do list, especially since he’s planning to cut to 160 pounds for the individual postseason.
At the least, he’ll spend every ounce of energy he has to reach one of those prized steps.
“That’s the goal in the end,” Bastian said. “That’s always been my goal since my freshman year, to end on the podium finally.”