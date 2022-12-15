SELINSGROVE — Gavin Bastian's driving layup with less than 20 seconds left in the game gave Selinsgrove a lead and the Seals got a defensive stop in the final five seconds to hold off Wilkes-Barre Area, 60-59, in nonleague boys basketball action on Wednesday night.
Selinsgrove (4-1) won its fourth-straight game after dropping its opener. The Seals are just two wins away from matching last year's win total of six, and have won just nine games in the last two seasons.
Against the Wolfpack (0-5), Selinsgrove built a double-digit lead in the second half, before Wilkes-Barre rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Out of a timeout late in regulation, the Seals got the ball to their sophomore guard, who drove from the top of the key for a layup and was fouled to give Selinsgrove a 60-59 lead.
Wilkes-Barre's David Januzzi, who finished with a game-high 22 points, missed a baseline runner before the Wolfpack got the offensive rebound with five seconds left. Selinsgrove was able to force another miss and grab the rebound to clinch the victory.
Bastian led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points, while Reis Naugle had 10 points. Blake Haddon finished with nine points and five blocks, while Gabe Paulhamus and Nate Cataldi each finished with nine points. Naugle, Paulhamus and Cataldi accounted for six of the Seals' seven 3-pointers.
All nine players that played for the Seals scored in the victory.
Selinsgrove 60, Wilkes-Barre 59
Wilkes-Barre (0-4) 59
Kaprie Cattle 1 0-0 2; David Januzzi 9 2-2 24; Wararrthi Oseni 5 0-1 10; Brandon Benjamin 5 2-2 16; Vincent Garrett 1 1-1 3; Channing Brown 1 1-2 3; Jordany Rodriguez 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 7-10 59.
3-point goals: Januzzi 4, Benjamin 4.
Did not score: Melvin Eybeto, Karee Aschno.
Selinsgrove (4-1) 60
Nate Cataldi 3 0-0 8; Luke Piecuch 1 0-0 2; Reis Naugle 4 0-0 10; Gabe Paulhamus 3 0-0 8; Jace Diehl 1 0-0 2; Gavin Bastian 4 3-6 11; Val Barrillaro 1 0-0 2; Blake Haddon 3 2-5 9; Spencer George 1 2-3 4; Tyler Swineford 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 7-15 60.
3-point goals: Cataldi 2, Naugle 2, Paulhamus 2, Haddon.
Did not score: none
Score by quarters
Wilkes-Barre;12;7;21;19 — 59
Selinsgrove;11;17;16;16 — 60
JV: Wilkes-Barre, 29-28. High scorer, Sel, Cam Smith, 9