Riley Batdorf might consider it far more bitter than sweet, but she routinely played the best field hockey of her career in Selinsgrove's rare losses.
While that offered little consolation immediately after such a game, it was validated by all-state recognition for the second year in a row.
The Seals' senior goalie was named to the Class 2A all-state first team by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association (PHSFHCA), her storied program's first such honor for a goalie in more than two decades.
Selinsgrove juniors Sydney Schmouder and Alayna Davis, and sophomore Carly Aument were also Class 2A selections.
In Class A, the Greenwood trio of Emma Rolston, Jordan Stroup and Ashlyn Taylor was joined by Lewisburg seniors Siena Brazier and Rylee Dyroff.
It marked the 10th consecutive year that the PHSFHCA honored at least nine players from The Daily Item coverage area.
Batdorf capped her senior year with a tour de force against defending state champion Palmyra, making 16 saves to keep the Seals competitive in the state playoff game. She had 12 saves in the last three quarters in the face of 12 penalty corners, allowing only a third-period goal over the final 45 minutes.
"I feel very proud of my effort," she said. "It really makes me believe in myself, and it's really going to help me in the future going off to college."
Before that, Batdorf stood strong against challenges from Class A state champion Wyoming Seminary, Class A state finalist Wyoming Area and perennial power Greenwood.
She became the first Selinsgrove goalie named all-state first team since Kira Fisher in 1999. Gabby Pagana (2011) and Amber Wendt (2009), the Seals' previous all-state goalies, were second-team picks. Batdorf, who will play at Mansfield, was honorable mention all-state after her junior season.
Schmouder, a midfielder who scored eight goals and 23 points this season, was a second-team choice for the district champion Seals. Davis, a mid who had three goals, and Aument, a forward who led the Seals with 12 goals and 29 points, received all-state honorable mention.
Aument was the first Selinsgrove sophomore recognized since Megan Hoffman and Elise Keeney in 2016.
"Working together and really hustling and knowing you have the team with you just makes it a lot easier," Aument said.
Rolston and Stroup were first-team honorees for a second consecutive year. Taylor's first all-state nod gave Greenwood at least three first-teamers for a third straight year.
Rolston, a senior mid bound for Kent State, led the Valley with 33 goals, 14 assists (tied) and 80 points. The Tri-Valley League MVP finished with 65 goals and 155 points in her career.
Stroup, a junior who shifted from midfielder to fullback after recovering from an ACL tear, scored 26 points, including 10 assists which ranked third on her team and fourth in the Valley.
Taylor, a junior mid who pledged to play at Kent State, matched Rolston with 14 assists and tied for third in the Valley with 32 points.
Brazier, an honorable mention back after her junior season, was elevated to second-team after scoring 10 points (four goals) as a mid for Heartland-II champion Lewisburg. Dyroff, a forward who received honorable mention, ranked third in the Valley in both goals (15) and points (32), finishing her career with 61 goals and 133 points.
Lewisburg, Midd-West and Selinsgrove were honored as PHSFHCA Team GPA Award recipients for the second consecutive year. Qualifying teams earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 (4.0 scale) or 92 percent (100 scale).
The Green Dragons and Mustangs each had seven seniors and juniors recognized as All-Academic. Selinsgrove had 16 players achieve All-Academic status.
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
TEAM GPA AWARD & JUNIOR/SENIOR ACADEMIC AWARDS
Lewisburg: Keeley Baker, jr.; Olivia Bartlett, jr.; Siena Brazier, sr.; Rylee Dyroff, sr.; Natalie Hall, sr.; Maddie Redding, sr.; Emma Terry, sr.
Midd-West: Davannah Dunn, jr.; Delaney Klingler, jr.; Lorna Oldt, jr; Paris Seibel, jr.; Hannah Shriver, sr.; Sarah Shupp, jr.; Marlo Spriggle, sr.
Selinsgrove: Ciara Baer, sr.; Riley Batdorf, sr.; Ava Blair, jr.; Ameila Cotto-Marquez, sr.; Alayna Davis, jr.; Madelyn Hoover, sr.; Cassidy Kibler, jr.; Anna Kratzer, jr.; Julie McGovern, sr.; Isa Napoli, sr.; Jenna Sassaman, sr.; Alexis Savidge, jr.; Sydney Schmouder, jr.; Leah Toskey, sr.; Paige Witkop, sr.; Carley Youngman, sr.