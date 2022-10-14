MANDATA — With his productivity adding all sorts of electricity to Line Mountain’s ground game the past five weeks, it’s safe to say Ian Bates’ efforts on the football field directly correlate with the youthful Eagles’ surge — and a collective maturation process.
And with a struggling James Buchanan program making the lengthy trek to Glenn Ressler Field, Bates greeted the Rockets by flashing his speed, his ability to cut back against the grain with flair and subtlety – yet there was something else to the sophomore’s game.
Gaining ground after taking a lick.
So, with Bates adding yet another nuance to his on-field repertoire, the Eagles coaching staff turned him loose Friday night, and the youngster responded by rushing for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-8 Mid-Penn Liberty Division engagement that wasn’t even that close.
Bates scored on runs of 8, 8, 16 and 16 yards – all in the opening half – as Line Mountain (4-4 overall, 3-1 in Mid-Penn Liberty) claimed its third consecutive victory, climbed back to .500, and kept alive its hopes for a share of the Liberty crown.
“It was great just to keep the momentum we have going,” Bates said. “And that’s exactly what I was expecting.”
Kaiden Maurer slipped in between Bates’ touchdown jaunts, throwing a pair of touchdown passes just 23 seconds apart to Tharon Wagner and Max Johnson as Brandon Carson’s club opened a 41-0 halftime lead. Line Mountain’s defense was just as efficient before the break, limiting the Rockets (3-5, 1-3) to just 11 offensive yards. JB has dropped its last four outings, yielding 219 points during that stretch.
Chandon Maurer seemed to have a tracking device leading him to the football, play after play, as the junior made stop after stop after stop. The Eagles also picked up an interception from Chase Zerbe, and a clutch fumble recovery from Quinn Dunkelberger.
Line Mountain also converted four of its five third-down chances into first downs. The Eagles’ lone fourth-down opportunity was turned into points on the Maurer-to-Johnson connection.
Yet it still came back to Bates, who had six runs of 10 yards or more — whether in space or shrugging off would-be tacklers repeatedly. He only carried 14 times, but he’s right around 900 yards thus far and may wind up being the first sophomore back in Line Mountain history to gain 1,000.
“I’m really proud of him,” Carson said. “I told him while we were standing on the sideline, “You running the ball like this and you running the ball with power is just going to keep opening up opportunities for us as a team. … We need to have balance, and we need to have options when we play against good teams.
“He’s running the ball really well.”
And with Bates on the sidelines after his lone second-half carry, he watched lineman Josh Scott line up in the backfield. Mere moments after cradling a direct snap, the 6-3, 260-pound senior blasted over from a yard out to cap the Eagles’ Homecoming Night effort.
Even though Scott may have been realizing a lineman’s dream by finding the end zone, his daily double was rather unique as earlier in the day he was tagged Homecoming king.
The lone senior on the offensive line, Carson wanted to reward Scott for his efforts at bringing along a youthful group that features one junior, two sophomores and a freshman. Hence, his appearance in the offensive backfield on third-and-goal.
“That made me so happy seeing Norm get that touchdown,” said Bates, referring to Scott by his nickname. “I can’t really explain it. It was just great.
“He deserved it, too.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 48, JAMES BUCHANAN 8
James Buchanan (3-5);0;0;0;8 — 8
Line Mountain (4-4);14;27;7;0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM–Ian Bates 8 run (Brayden Boyer kick), 9:57
LM–Bates 8 run (Boyer kick), 2:57
Second quarter
LM–Tharon Wagner 48 pass from Kaiden Maurer (Boyer kick), 10:55
LM-Max Johnson 13 pass from Maurer (pass failed), 10:32
LM–Bates 16 run (Boyer kick), 7:34
LM–Bates 16 run (Boyer kick), 1:43
Third quarter
LM–Josh Scott 1 run (Boyer kick), 3:52
Fourth quarter
JB–John Stoner 7 run (Jacob Frey run), 8:36
TEAM STATS
;JB;LM
First downs;7;14
Rushing yards;36-106;31-207
Passing yards;2;86
Passing;1-4-1;4-7-0
Fumbles-lost;3-2;2-0
Penalties-yards;7-55;7-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — James Buchanan: Jacob Frey 17-54; John Stoner 11-30, TD; Alex Beeler 2-15; Garrett Fisher 6-7. Line Mountain: Ian Bates 14-177, 4TDs; Quinn Dunkelberger 9-36; Tharon Wagner 1-7; Josh Scott 1-1, TD; Team 1-(-1); Dylon Henry 2-(-4); Kaiden Maurer 3-(-9).
PASSING — James Buchanan: Stoner 1-4-1 for 2 yards. Line Mountain: K.Maurer 4-7-0 for 86 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — James Buchanan: Spencer Line 1-2. Line Mountain: Wagner 1-48, TD; Brayden Boyer 1-23; Max Johnson 1-13, TD; Chandon Maurer 1-2.