ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The Texas Live entertainment complex burst with shades of blue and white on Friday afternoon as Penn State’s Blue Band and Memphis’ Mighty Sound of the South traded musical arrangements in the Cotton Bowl’s Battle of the Bands.
Both bands pierced the air with school-specific arrangements, offered their renditions on popular songs and invigorated their fan bases ahead of today's Penn State-Memphis Cotton Bowl.
“This is fantastic,” said Greg Stanton, a Clarks Summit resident. “I wasn’t expecting this big of a (Memphis) band. And for these guys to really dive in and explore some different music with what they were doing, I’m actually surprised. When I first walked up, I couldn’t believe how many light blue shirts I saw. I was thinking we would drown them out, but they definitely showed up.”
Stanton, his son, Ian, and Stanton’s college roommate, Dave Casper, counted among the several hundred Penn State and Memphis fans who gathered at Texas Live to enjoy the bowl week festivities.
The trio arrived in Dallas late Thursday night. After just over 12 hours in the Lone Star state, Dave Stanton didn’t hesitate to give it his approval.
“Great hospitality,” Stanton, 51, said. “The weather has been fantastic. Up north, it’s not really nice right now. It’s been a good time so far. The trip, in of itself, I figured this time of the year would be a rough time to travel, but it’s turned out to be quite nice.”
Brian Dorsey and his son, Jackson, left their Memphis home around 6 a.m. on Friday. Dorsey said he’s been a Tigers fan since the late 1980s. With Memphis enjoying its best football season in school history, Dorsey said it was no question as to whether he would follow the team to its bowl destination.
“This is not something that we would normally do, but this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime seasons – well, we hope it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime season,” he said with a laugh. “So far, this is the pinnacle of Memphis football."
Dorsey, 53, also had other reasons for attending Friday’s battle of the bands.
“I have a daughter at home who is a senior (in high school) – she might be playing on this side next year,” said Dorsey, as he pointed to Memphis’ Mighty Sound of the South. “I love the band. I love everything about football. It’s wonderful.”
Craig George was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania, but he now lives in Carrollton, Georgia. He and his wife, Dawn, began following Penn State to its bowl destinations four seasons ago. Yearly trips to Beaver Stadium are also included in their routine. Each bowl has been as unique as the states in which they’re played.
“Last year, in Orlando, you didn’t have the centralized entertainment center for the Citrus Bowl,” Craig George, 51, said. “The stadium was just kind of there by itself. But this is much nicer for the fans to be able to come to, hang out and enjoy themselves.”
With just one day remaining before the Nittany Lions and the Tigers face off in the Cotton Bowl, George offered his prediction.
“We’re hoping for a W,” he said. “We’d like to get to 11 wins and keep up the morale. Memphis has brought a very good program. They have great fans. We’re hoping we win by two touchdowns.”