On the way to the 2020 Class 2A boys soccer state title, Lewisburg wasn’t exactly tested.
It didn’t matter last year because the Green Dragons were just better than everyone else, and won the state crown with a 6-0 win over Deer Lakes, the largest margin of victory in a state title game for 25 years.
This year has been a little bit of a different story for Lewisburg (20-1-1), which had to rally from a goal down in both its state quarterfinal (a 3-2 win over Allentown Central Catholic) and its state semifinal (advancing past Midd-West in a shootout).
“This game shows and our last game — against Allentown Central Catholic — shows how far we’ve come,” Lewisburg senior goalkeeper Tony Burns said. “We conceded first and battled back. That says a lot about our team.”
The resiliency Lewisburg needed to show to get to this point has the Green Dragons feeling ready for today’s state final against Quaker Valley (22-2). The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. at HersheyPark Stadium in Hershey.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Lewisburg senior Simon Stumbris said. “Our last game — Allentown Central Catholic — was our toughest game of the season. Midd-West came at us. After this playoff run, we’re definitely ready to compete for the state title. We just have to put our energy in it. If we do, boom, I think it will all work out.”
The District 7 champion Quakers won the 2019 state title. These teams have met before on the biggest stage with the Green Dragons beating the Quakers 1-0 in the 2016 state final, which was also the second of back-to-back Lewisburg state titles.
“We’re going to put everything we have into the state final,” Stumbris said. “I’m so hyped for it.”
As juniors, Stumbris, Burns, Caleb Kim, Nick Passaniti, Ian McKinney, Philip Permyashkin and Carter Hoover all played in at least 21 of Lewisburg’s 22 games last year, so this year’s team has experience at this level. Though for most of the players it was in a role off the bench as the Green Dragons had eight seniors graduate from the unbeaten state title team.
“Oh my goodness, it’s amazing — absolutely amazing,” Kim said of returning to the state final. “I’ve never been a part of this as a starter. Last year was great, but this is something different.”
While members of the Class of 2021 scored five of Lewisburg’s six goals in last year’s state final, it was Permyashkin who scored the first goal and got the Green Dragons going.
“If you score in the state final, it doesn’t have to be pretty,” Permyashkin said. “A goal is a goal. When you’re out there, you have to make a difference. It doesn’t matter how long you’re out there. I think I was on the field for two minutes and I scored.”
Hoover, one of the team’s captains, said he knew the Green Dragons were going to need to play well today to best the Quakers and claim a second consecutive state title.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Hoover said. “We’re trying to fix what went wrong these last two games. We’re focused on getting better every day, and we’re hoping to play our best game Friday.”