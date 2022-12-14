HALIFAX — Nolan Baumert's technical fall in the final bout of the night gave Line Mountain a 39-30 Tri-Valley League road win over rival Upper Dauphin on Wednesday night.
Baumert needed just 3 minutes, and 28 seconds to secure the victory, winning 15-0. The Eagles (1-0, 1-0 TVL) built a 31-0 before the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 TVL) rallied thanks to three forfeits in the middle of the dual. Ethan Lenker (145), Dalton Schadel (160) and Kohen Shingara (172) earned falls for Line Mountain in the fast start.
Max Johnson also added a bonus-point win at 215 for the Eagles.
Peyton Wentzel (285) and Jordan Zerby (133) both picked up pins in the first minute for the Trojans before Baumert's dominating technical fall sealed the win.
Line Mountain 39, Upper Dauphin 30
145: Ethan Lenker (LM) pinned Wyatt Troutman, 2:54; 152: Lane Schadel (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Dalton Schadel (LM) pinned Carter Dreibelbis, 3:52; 172: Kohen Shingara (LM) pinned Matthew Latshaw, 5:04; 189: Isaac Shaffer (LM) dec. Alex Hepler, 4-2; 215: Max Johnson (LM) major dec. Sean Wenrick, 10-1; 285: Peyton Wentzel (UD) pinned Jackson Kauwell, 0:39; 107: Wyatt Kassirer (UD) won by forfeit; 114: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) dec. Noah Smith, 4-1; 121: Jonah Peterson (UD) won by forfeit; 127: Jordan Pieffer (UD) won by forfeit; 133: Jordan Zerby (UD) pinned Chris Walker, 0:31; 139: Nolan Baumert (LM) tech. fall Benjamin Engle, 15-0 (3:28).