The Associated Press
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma 61-57 on Monday night.
After leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) stretched their winning streak to 15 games. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.
Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3).
n No. 14 West Virginia 97,
Texas 59
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to a victory.