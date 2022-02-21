The Associated Press
STILLWATER, Okla. — Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points, and James Akinjo’s pull-up jumper with 14 seconds remaining in overtime provided the winning points as No. 10 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 66-64 on Monday night.
Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it.
No. 12 UCLA 66, Arizona State 52
LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start, and UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State for its third consecutive win.
The Bruins (20-5, 12-4 Pac-12) led by 17 in the first half before the Sun Devils began their comeback bid.
ASU (10-16, 6-10) closed to 46-45 on a basket by Marreon Jackson that capped a 24-12 surge to open the second half.
David Singleton’s 3-pointer beat the shot clock, sparking a 14-2 run that kept UCLA ahead for good. The Bruins made five of seven free throws during that span.
No. 22 Ohio State 80, Indiana 69, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malaki Branham scored 27 points, and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana.
Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining, and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.
The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.
WOMEN
No. 21 Iowa 88, No. 10 Indiana 82
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points as Iowa defeated Indiana.
It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4), a schedule change caused by the postponement of the Jan. 23 game at Iowa because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers.