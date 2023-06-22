BLOOMSBURG — Mike Bednar and Briggs Danner brought the speed back to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway on Thursday, winning the SpeedSTR features on a four-race card.
Bloomsburg hosted its regular show plus make-up races for the SpeedSTRs and 602 Modifieds.
Bednar won the make-up SpeedSTR race, while Danner won the nightcap. The Modified make-up went to Joe Toth, while Pauline Hartwig III won the regularly scheduled race.
In the SpeedSTR race that was postponed by rain two weeks ago, Bednar grabbed the lead from the outside pole from Danner and led the entire distance for his first ever win on the raceway.
“The track was hammer-down,” Bednar said. “I saw Briggs showed me his nose, so I just held it up on the fence.”
Following Bednar and Danner were Doug Snyder, Dustin Morris and Tim Buckwalter.
In the regular SpeedSTR feature, Danner wasted no time getting to the front over Bednar. He then ran the distance uncontested, winning by 1.46 seconds. Morris, Cale Zangli and JR Booth filled the top five.
“That first feature he (Bednar) definitely had the better car,” Danner said. “I did everything but run over him, but I couldn’t get by.”
It was Danner’s third win of the season, who also won the SpeedSTR heat.
In the 602 make-up feature, Mike Loney shot to the point over Logan Starr, Craig Whitmoyer, Brandon Edgar and Hartwig. With nine laps in, Toth moved from his eighth starting slot to the runner-up position. He took the lead on the following lap after a restart.
Loney stayed with Toth for the rest of the race, but Loney finished .096 seconds behind the first-time winner. Brandon Oleski, Whitmoyer, Starr and Hartwig rounded out the top five.
Toth, who usually competes in New Jersey said, “We decided to come up here a few weeks ago to check out the track for the upcoming STSS race and came back tonight to race both features. I really like the new track configuration with the added banking. It gives you lots of places to pass.”
In the second modified feature, Hartwig took the lead on lap two from early leader Whitmoyer and went on to score a third win of the season. Hartwig who has spent the season racing dirt an asphalt won by 0.759 seconds over Whitmoyer, Toth, Edgar and Tom Sherby.
“The car was on rails,” Hartwig said. “The track got a little better from the first race. It’s really amazing to be able to beat guys like Joe (Toth) and Brandon (Edgar).”
Sherby and Edgar won the 602 Modified heats.
Patrick Weiss won the slingshot race, and Tim Campbell won the four-cylinder race.