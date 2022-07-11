MILL HALL — Beech Creek Junior Legion took advantage of five errors to end Sunbury/Northumberland's season, 9-5, in the elimination bracket of the Susquehanna Valley League playoffs.
Danville is the only undefeated team left in the tournament. Beech Creek, Bloomsburg and Berwick will play off in the elimination bracket to face Danville, which will have to be beaten twice for the title.
Sunbury/Northumberland ends its season at 8-7.
Mike Vaders had a triple and an RBI, while Corbin Stahl had a double and RBI for Sunbury/Norry. Charlie Walter took the complete-game loss, striking out five and walking none.
Beech Creek 9,
Sunbury/Northumberland 5
Sunbury/Norry;001;200;2 — 5-6-5
Beech Creek;125;100;x — 9-12-2
Charlie Walter and Nate Strausser. Hunter Hoy, Gavin Karstetter (5), Donovan Seyler (7) and Thomas Sprague.
WP: Hoy; LP: Walter.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Mike Vaders, 2-for-4, triple, RBI; Jake Hendricks, 2-for-2; Corbin Stahl, double, RBI; Gavin Hoot, hit, 2 runs.
Beech Creek: Karstetter, 3-for-3, RBI; Gage Laughner 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Kai Fravel, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Sprague, 2-for-4, double; Hoy, 2-for-4.