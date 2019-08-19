STATE COLLEGE — Penn State women’s soccer player Kelli Beiler is a self-described homebody who relishes any opportunity to spend the rare free time she has with her family.
She departed from her norm this summer.
Beiler, a Midd-West graduate, spent a portion of the summer in Ohio. She lived on her own and trained with the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Cleveland Ambassadors with the hopes of improving her game ahead of her sophomore season.
“For me to take the time I have off from school to spend away from my family — when that’s my family time — was crazy and out of my comfort zone,” Beiler said. “But I know that’s the kind of stuff I need to do to become the player I want to be.”
Beiler, a midfielder, played in 14 games for Penn State as a freshman last season. She tallied one assist and attempted six shots. Beiler notched her first college assist against Duquesne in the 70th minute on a pass to Kerry Abello. The memory is still fresh for her.
“That was just a fun game,” Beiler recalled. “Just a lot of touches and having a good time and then getting to celebrate and hug Kerry. Obviously, I just passed the ball and she did a lot of people dirty, so credit to her for actually scoring that to get me that assist.”
Beiler posted 126 career goals at Midd-West and was twice named The Daily Item’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She played club soccer for North Union United and LDC United. While Beiler excelled in the prep ranks, she said she quickly learned she’d have to recalibrate aspects of her game to account for the frenetic pace of college soccer.
“In high school, I was a dribbler, and I could take people on with my speed a lot,” Beiler said. “And when I got here, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to beat a ton of people with speed.’ It’s getting down one- or two-touch passes, picking up my head, checking the shoulders and knowing who’s on me.”
Beiler also learned to adjust to the dip in playing time. Although she played in 14 games last year, she didn’t register any starts. So she found other ways to contribute. When she wasn’t on the field, she delighted in being a supportive teammate who offered energy and encouragement.
“I learned a lot about myself in that even if I’m not on the field, I can still add value to the team, and I think I just found different ways to add value — encouraging people, lifting people up and on the bench, just bringing a ton of energy,” Beiler said.
Beiler’s positive attitude earned her lofty praise from Penn State coach Erica Dambach.
“She’s as selfless a teammate as I’ve come across,” Dambach said. “It’s all about team first, it’s all about making those players around her better, and I think she’s equally as invested in the success of the team as she is with her own success — they go hand-in-hand for her.”
In addition to Beiler’s summer training in Ohio, she worked with Dambach during the spring on ways to better improve her game. Beiler laid out her goals to Dambach and shared the type of player she wished to be. The two charted a plan on how best she could achieve them. The two connected every week, and Beiler shared her progress with her coach.
“The most impressive part about Kelli is how much she’s taken her development into her own hands,” Dambach said. “She is a student of the game. She works on every aspect of the game, meaning the technical, the physical, the psychological. She is diligent about her attention to detail and making sure that she’s working on her different points to develop herself as a player.”
Beiler said she’s not only noticed an increase in her confidence and skill since she arrived at Penn State, but she also performs better physically.
“My strength and speed are a lot better than it was in high school,” she said. “We lift a lot more, and the fitness things we do are a lot, so I think that’s been huge for me.”
Sixth-ranked Penn State opens its season on Aug. 23 against No. 3 Stanford. After a year of soaking in her new environment and working on her own to refine her game, Dambach believes Beiler will thrive in year two.
“She’s grown into her own, in terms of a leader and in terms of just being able to take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to her,” Dambach said. “She’s just gotten better and better in all those areas, so I would see her on role on the field increasing, I would see her within the team increasing and asking more of a leadership role out of her. I think she’s ready for that challenge.”