Ask any number of Danville players or coaches and you’ll get as many different answers.
At what point in the second half of Friday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal did the Ironmen know they would win?
Not think they could win, or might have a chance. Know.
Know they would overcome Wyomissing’s 21-0 start. Know they would erase a 15-point halftime deficit. Know it was a matter of when, not if, they moved to 13-0 on the season.
For Mason Raup, it was when Danville stopped the Spartans on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to open the second half.
“That was what really changed the momentum,” said the all-state senior linebacker.
For Cameron Kiersch, it was when his touchdown catch capped the Ironmen’s ensuing scoring drive, a remarkable 99-yard-plus series.
“You could hear it,” said the sophomore H-back/linebacker. “The sideline was getting louder; the crowd was getting louder. That’s kind of like this whole town behind us.”
For others, it was when Danville pulled within two points early in the fourth quarter. Or when the Ironmen recovered a fumble with their backs to the red zone with 7:02 to play. Or when Aaron Johnson lined up the go-ahead field goal from 33 yards away with 7.9 seconds left.
No matter when it struck, there was a universal belief on the home sideline that Danville would win the game against the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 3A team, despite being thoroughly dominated by the Spartans for much of the first half.
“That shows what kind of kids these are,” said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan, “and I think it shows what kind of staff we have and what kind of program we’ve developed that our kids had the belief to come back from the 15-point (halftime) deficit and lose a game by inches against one of the better teams in the state.
“We expect to win every game now.”
That level of confidence is a powerful thing.
Back in 1995, Berwick was near the beginning of its then-unprecedented run of four state championships. The Bulldogs found themselves outplayed and trailing Manheim Central 17-0 at the half of a state semifinal game in Wilkes-Barre. Legendary coach George Curry prefaced his halftime adjustments by telling the Bulldogs if any of them didn’t believe they could win the game they should leave the locker room. They all stuck around for the 18-17 win.
Southern Columbia won five straight state titles for the first time in Class A from 2002-06. In one of those games at HersheyPark Stadium, the Tigers ran a lengthy two-minute drill to score before the half without throwing the ball. They lined up and executed running plays one after the other with little regard for the clock due in large part to supreme confidence.
It was an awful lot like that for Danville in the second half Friday.
“That’s been our mentality the whole season. It’s not if, it’s we’re going to, and it’s just a matter of what we have to do to accomplish our goals,” said Raup. “It’s not, Are we going to accomplish our goals or not? Our mindset is we’re going to do it and it’s just (a question of) how we’re going to do it.”
Brennan, who coached Mount Carmel to the Class 2A state crown in 2000 and 2002, said his belief Friday was seeded during his first season at Danville in a 42-28 loss at Montoursville that the Ironmen trailed 21-7 after one quarter.
“The first thing I did at halftime was reflect on the two-score deficit we had at Montoursville two years ago when these seniors were sophomores, and how we maintained our poise,” he said. “(In the second half Friday), we made the stops we had to make, and we made plays on the offensive side we had to make. It was guts and toughness.”
That Johnson’s field goal drifted just wide left was a shock to Danville’s collective system, a “wait ... what?” moment that was more confusing than disappointing in that instant.
The Spartans, who have lost the last two Class 3A state finals, celebrated the near-miss as though they had won the championship, and who could blame them? In a span of two hours, they went from having complete control to having none, hopeful bystanders watching anxiously as their fate sailed toward the uprights.
“We’re going to be in some more tough games, and ... I think it’s important that we were in a fight like this,” said Wyomissing senior fullback Matthew Kramer. “We haven’t really been in a close one like this, one that was within a score — the closest we had was, like, 21-0 — so I think it will aid us a lot to learn from this.”
The Ironmen are 28-9 with three district titles in Brennan’s three years. This year’s 12-1 mark matched the 2010 team coached by Jim Keiser, a season that ended in the district final, also at Ironmen Stadium.
Amid the tearful embraces on the field Friday, Brennan’s confidence remained as strong as ever, his belief that it was as much a beginning as an end.
“The legacy this senior class is going to leave for these young kids is special,” he said. “If anyone in this community can’t get behind these kids, shame on them.”