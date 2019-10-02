Shikellamy and Southern Columbia's football teams will play each other next week following two days of controversy that included state representatives.
The teams were originally scheduled to meet Oct. 11, but the game was changed last month when Southern Columbia requested the change and Shikellamy school officials agreed. Southern, unbeaten through six games, worked out the swap and was scheduled to play fellow unbeaten Wyoming Area (6-0) out of District 2.
The opponents those two were originally scheduled to play — Shikellamy (1-5) and Holy Redeemer (0-5) — would play each other. The games were announced and Shikellamy was meeting Holy Redeemer halfway in Berwick at Crispin Field.
During a league meeting Monday night, officials with the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference — of which Shikellamy and Southern are both members — decided that Southern Columbia had broken league bylaws by choosing to not play Shikellamy.
By Wednesday afternoon, the original contests — Wyoming Area vs. Holy Redeemer and Southern Columbia vs. Shikellamy — were reinstated.
"Shikellamy never initiated the change of schedule and we were always prepared to play Southern Columbia," Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "We do feel the change of schedule would have been best for all student-athletes."
Shikellamy head coach Todd Tilford said he was told on the field at practice by media members Wednesday that their Oct. 11 trip to Southern Columbia was back on.
His players were not aware until after practice and Tilford said he addressed the team because players would have all started to see media reports.
"The short term is we don't want it to be a distraction for the homecoming game on Saturday," he said. Shikellamy is set to play Lewisburg Saturday night at Shikellamy.
State Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, received phone calls Tuesday about the issue. Culver said she got a call from state Rep. Aaron Kauffer, of Luzerne County, on Tuesday with concerns about the games being switched around again.
"He (Kauffer) was wondering who had that authority and why would they now cancel this after it was all set," Culver said. "We found out it was the Heartland Conference and they were concerned their bylaws were not followed."
Culver said she hopes things will change and players and parents get more say.
"The parents, children, players, coaches and even us as representatives have no say and nor was anyone asked what they wanted," she said. "That needs to change. This is a stage in the lives of these children where they are getting ready for big games, having to take tests, having time for their friends, work and it's a lot going on.
Culver said she hoped the decision to change the games was made in the best interest of the children. "That should have been at the forefront of everyone's minds," she said.
Several schedule changes
Tilford said he is confused about the switch back because several Heartland Athletic Conference games have already been changed this year, including Southern's season opener against Bloomsburg. The Tigers forfeited a chance at the HAC-III title by changing the season opener to play on ESPN against Hammond, South Carolina. Southern's week 9 the original schedule had Southern Columbia set to play Hughesville, while Towanda was set to play Montoursville. The games got switched and Southern is now playing Montoursville.
"Week one, Bloomsburg was set to play Southern Columbia and that got switched so Southern could play on ESPN," Tilford said. "That was best for the kids and a once-in-a-lifetime chance.
"When I heard the PHAC switched the games in week 9, I agreed with it because it is in the best interest of the kids," Tilford said. "I was told Tuesday afternoon that the PHAC was giving Coach (Jim) Roth until 3 p.m. Wednesday to decide if he wanted to change our schedule back for week 8. That is the exact situation."
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tilford still had not been notified by PHAC of the change.
2,500 tickets sold
Wyoming Area Athletic Director Joe Pizano said the district will have to refund 2,500 tickets.
"We got notified on Monday evening that the PHAC voted that they couldn't play the game or sanctions would be placed on Southern Columbia," he said. "We were then notified by email that they will not play the game. We had presold about 2,500 tickets in three days."
Pizano said tickets were on sale for just six hours.
"We had a meeting on Monday with emergency management, the mayors of the towns around here, the local police and the state police on how to handle parking," he said. "We had shuttles to take people to the stadium. We had 10 additional port-a-potties. All of the local police were bringing in their part-timers to work security. Our Key Club, student council and band boosters all bought extra food and water for concessions. This is how all of these clubs make their money."
Holy Redeemer head coach Tyson Kelley said he was disappointed in the decision.
"Our kids were looking forward to getting out there and playing someone different," he said.
"It's a tough situation for all of us." Holy Redeemer Athletic Director J.P. Aquilina said. "We need to look at what is best for the kids. Obviously, this move made sense but we will do what we have to do and move on."
Heartland conference Vice President Jesse Smith, of South Williamsport High School, and Roth did not return calls seeking comment on Wednesday night.
Sports reporter Todd Hummel contributed to this report.