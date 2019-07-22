HUGHESVILLE — Tony Bennage was an answer to prayer Sunday.
With a stellar defense backing him up, the Mifflinburg right-hander threw a complete game, helping his team to 5-1 victory over Mansfield in the Susquehanna Valley American Legion District 2 playoffs.
Post 410 surged into the championship round, needing a win to claim the tournament title and a berth in the region tournament. Had Mifflinburg lost Sunday, it would have played an elimination game against host Hughesville later in the afternoon. Manager Shawn Cooper said he was unsure how the team would have stitched together enough pitching in the event of a second game.
“I told everyone that we ought to say a prayer before the game because we needed Tony to throw less than 100 pitches and get us the win, because we were going to be real thin on pitching behind (him),” Cooper said. “Tony pitched a whale of a game and got the win, and (Monday) we’ll be back fresh with all our horses and ready to go”
Mifflinburg will play Hughesville — which eliminated Mansfield, 12-4, on Sunday evening — today at 5:30 p.m. A decisive game, if necessary, would be played Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Bennage did not allow a hit through the first five innings, and struck out three batters in the game.
“I had to keep my defense busy behind me,” Bennage said.
Mifflinburg's defense took away several hits from Mansfield, including a diving catch from left fielder Gavin Enders in the second inning. In the fourth, right fielder Colin Miller tracked down a long fly ball for the first out, then shortstop Michael Warren stopped a hard-hit grounder and made the throw to first from his knees for the last out.
Mifflinburg jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, propelled by a Garrett Becker's leadoff double and three straight singles from Josh Foster, Denzel Sampsell and Mason Cooper. A sacrifice fly from Eric Zimmerman scored Cooper for the third run.
With Bennage dealing, that was all the runs Mifflinburg would need.
Logan Garverick recorded Mansfield's first hit of the game in the sixth inning, and later scored its first run on RBI single from Brock Sackett.
Mansfield put its leadoff hitter on in the seventh when Brian Smith singled to right. He was caught stealing a few pitches later. With two outs, Mansfield loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate.
“I kept telling (Tony) to control his breathing and slow things down a little bit,” Cooper said. “I made sure that the defense knew, ‘Just get me one out at a time.’”
Bennage was not fazed. He got a fly out to left field to end the game.
“I’ve got a defense that’s strong behind me and I know how to control a game well,” he said. “It was just a team effort all the way.”
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AMERICAN LEGION LEAGUE
DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS
At Hughesville
Winners bracket
MIFFLINBURG 5, MANSFIELD 1
Mifflinburg`031`001`1 — 5-9-0
Mansfield`000`001`0 — 1-4-1
WP: Tony Bennage. LP: Brandyn Choplosky.
Mifflinburg: Garrett Becker double, run; Josh Foster single, run; Denzel Sampsell 3 singles, run; Mason Cooper single, run.
Mansfield: Logan Garverick single, run.
Elimination game
Hughesville 12, Mansfield 4
Hughesville`400`140`3 — 12-8-3
Mansfield`030`010`0 — 4-5-6
Mike Hill, Jaret Stroup (7) and Jacob Corson, Jared Snyder (4). Choplosky, Owen Fitzwater (3), Gage Martin (5), Brock Sackoff (7), and Kurtis Easton, Dylan WIlliamson (4).
WP: Hill. LP: Choploski.
Hughesville: Corson 2-for-6, double; Stroup 1-for-4, double, RBI; Clayton Poust 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Chance Webb 2-for-4, RBI; Grady Oden 1-for-1, RBI.
Mansfield: Williamson 1-for-4, double; Martin 1-for-3; Hackett 2-for-3, double.