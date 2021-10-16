BENTON — Ava Michael scored a pair of first-quarter goals to help Benton to a nonleague win.
East Juniata's Nicole Huenteiqueo scored midway through the second quarter with a Karah Goss assist, cutting the margin to 6-1.
The game was called at halftime due to poor weather conditions.
Benton 7, East Juniata 1
(Game called at halftime due to weather)
First quarter
B-Carlee Charles (Hannah Nichols), 12:05; B-Haydee Stout, 9:38; B-Ava Michael, 8:33; B-Michael, 2:18.
Second quarter
B-Dalilah Beck (Makenna Bish), 14:26; B-Nichols (Kellsey Eyer), 9:02; EJ-Nicole Huenteiqueo (Karah Goss), 8:20; B-Bish (Eyer).
Shots: B 22-2. Corners: B 6-2. Saves: East Juniata 15 (Hailey Yeater); Benton 0 (Lilly Whitenight).