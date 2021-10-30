WILLIAMSPORT — The opening possession was not indicative of what was coming for East Juniata as it took on Benton in a District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.
The opening run produced a shot on goal for East Juniata. The rest of the half was all about Benton’s ability to create as Cassandra McHenry scored to spark Benton to a 3-0 win.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Benton coach Billy Pasaukinis said. “This little streak we’re going on is nice. They played well. Some of these girls are peaking at the right time. I haven’t seen some of these girls play like this all year.”
The offense continued for Benton as Amber Hughes took a Teaghean Bardua feed in for a goal. Hughes pushed the shot low to beat the keeper.
“There’s no negative to take away from this experience,” East Juniata coach Tom Feltman said. “We need to walk off the field feeling proud of what we accomplished this year. Going into the season, nobody expected us to do anything. To play in the quarterfinals of the District 4 tournament says something about the heart of this team.”
Bardua created her own chance in the second half to push a ball in from distance. Once the ball hit the net Bardua was greeted by teammates with hugs and high fives. It was just a matter of finishing after the third goal.
“Possession was there,” Pasaukinis said. “Everything was there, but with the number of shots we had we should have put more on the scoresheet.”
East Juniata goalkeeper Grace Hibbs made 15 saves.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
At Loyalsock H.S.
BENTON 3, EAST JUNIATA 0
First half
B-Cassandra McHenry, 17:40; B-Amber Hughes (Teaghean Bardua), 29:39.
Second half
B-Teaghean Bardua, 68:10.
Shots: B 26-2. Shots on goal: B 18-1. Corners: B 4-0. Saves: East Juniata 15 (Grace Hibbs); Benton 1 (Rhiannon Hess).