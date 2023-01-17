BENTON — Benton honored two of its wrestlers for their 100th wins of their careers, and it propelled Benton to a 42-24 win over Southern Columbia in nonleague wrestling on Tuesday.
Ethan Kolb pinned Brayden Andrews at 139 pounds on Tuesday to win his 100th, while Chase Burke was also honored for winning his 100th match last weekend.
“Southern has great kids, it always does,” Benton Coach BJ Wise said. “We started off with the forfeit at heavy weight then got the six and another six. It was huge.”
Ethan Kolb’s pin, one of five on the night for Benton, was greeted to a round of cheers from all of the fans throughout the gym. Kolb was presented with a banner and congratulated by his teammates.
“It was pretty cool,” Kolb said. “All of the practices and work with the team and my coaches leading up to this moment, it’s pretty cool. It’s a dream come true.”
Burke was presented with his banner before the match started. He won his hundredth victory over the weekend on the road.
Mason Barvitskie ruined Burke's night, netting takedown in the opening minute to win 3-1.
“It was his first match in almost two weeks,” Southern Columbia coach Stephen Pesharchik said. “It was a good match for him to see where he was from being sick. It was good to see how his recovery is going.”
Another good match for Southern Columbia’s was Jude Bremigen’s 3-1 win over Jacob Bobersky in overtime.
“He’s a hard worker and he just wanted it,” Persharshik said. “He grinds. His conditioning is tough. I know he’s not happy even though he got the win.”
BENTON 42, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 24
285: Southern Columbia won by forfeit; 107: Aiden Hartman (B) pinned Rowan Humphrey, 1:48; 114: Seth Kolb (B) pinned Gaege Fronk, 5:20; 121: Cole Rooker (B) dec. Caiden Gray, 3-1; 127: Benton won by forfeit; 133: Dylan Granahan (B) pinned Edward Zuber, :46; 139: Ethan Kolb (B) pinned Brayden Andrews, 1:27; 145: Mason Barvitskie (SC) dec. Chase Burke, 3-1; 152: Remington Morrow (B) pinned Caden Hopper, 3:06; 160: Evan Brokenshire (B) dec. Jaymen Golden, 4-3; 172: Lourden Murphy (SC) pinned Nicholas Stevens, 1:53; 189: Jude Bremigen (S) dec. Jacob Bobersky, 3-1 OT; 215: John Quinton (SC) pinned Tristian Lapore, 1:28.