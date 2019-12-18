MIDDLEBURG — Benton outscored Midd-West by three points in overtime Tuesday to grab a 53-50 nonconference girls basketball victory.
The Mustangs led by seven after the first quarter, by six at halftime, and by two after three quarters, but could not hold off the Tigers.
Emily Lockard scored a game-high 31 points for Benton.
Zoe Webb (15 points), Bella Fave (14) and Rylee Shawver (12) all reached double digits for Midd-West.
Benton 53, Midd-West 50, OT
Benton 53
Ceccelia Aten 2 9-19 13, Abby Dougher 1 3-4 5, Emily Lockard 12 7-11 31, Willow Pursel 1 2-4 4, Morgan Smith 0 0-3 0. Totals 16 21-41 53.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maggie Whitenight, Rylee LeValley.
Midd-West 50
Rylee Shawver 5 2-3 12, Mattie Spriggle 1 0-0 2, Zoe Webb 6 3-6 15, Makenna Dietz 1 0-0 2, Chloe Sauer 0 1-3 1, Bella Fave 6 1-2 14, Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Snyder 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 7-15 50.
3-point goals: Fave.
Did not score: Leah Ferster, Carmyn Markley.
Score by quarters
Benton 10 12 15 8 8 — 53
Midd-West 17 11 11 6 5 — 50
n Tri-Valley 30,
Lourdes Regional 28, OT
HEGINS — The Bulldogs held the Red Raiders to one point in each of the fourth quarter and overtime to earn a come-from-behind Schuylkill League victory.
Lourdes (2-3) led 26-20 after three quarters.
Peyton Kehler (16 points) and Terri Reichard (11) combined for all but one point for the Red Raiders, who were 6-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Tri-Valley 30,
Lourdes Regional 28, OT
Lourdes Regional (2-3) 28
Terri Reichard 5 1-4 11, Peyton Kehler 6 4-7 16, Jocelyn Olvany 0 1-4 1. Totals 11 6-15 28.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Katie Sandri, Meryl Czeponis.
Tri-Valley (2-1) 30
Brooke Adams 2 0-0 4, Lexi Snyder 2 0-0 4, Gianna Poletti 5 0-0 12, Autumn Connell 2 0-0 6, Canfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 0-0 30.
3-point goals: Poletti 2, Connell 2.
Did not score: Kaczmerczyk, Faith Colahan, Hope Colahan, Clouser.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 8 10 8 1 1 — 28
Tri-Valley 6 4 10 7 3 — 30
n Greewood 50,
East Juniata 40
COCOLAMUS — Kenedy Stroup knocked down 7-of-8 foul shots in the fourth quarter, part of her game-high 22 points, to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League win.
Abby Taylor added 10 points for Greenwood (4-1 overall, 3-0 TVL).
Alyssa Robinson had 16 points and Clarye Guyer chipped in 13 points for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1).
Greenwood 50, East Juniata 40
Greenwood (4-1) 50
Kenedy Stroup 4 12-15 22; Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 3; Abby Taylor 5 0-0 10; Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3; Alli Crocket 3 0-1 7; Alli Walton 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 13-18 50.
3-point goals: K. Stroup 2, J. Stroup, Brummer, Crockett.
Did not score: Mercedees McNaughton.
East Juniata (3-3) 40
Cypress Feltman 1 0-0 2; Amara Brubaker 1 0-2 2; Paris Feltman 1 0-0 2; Clarye Guyer 5 0-0 13; Thea Neimond 1 0-1 2; Leah Sankey 1 1-2 3; Alyssa Robinson 7 0-1 16. Totals 17 1-6 40.
3-point goals: Guyer 3, Robinson 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 11 12 11 16 — 50
East Juniata 9 14 7 10 — 40
n Newport 40,
Line Mountain 30
NEWPORT — Leading by three points after three quarters, Payton Splain scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the final quarter to lead the Buffaloes to their first win.
Emily Kline chipped in 10 points for Newport (1-4, 1-2 TVL).
Katelynn Michael had 10 points for the Eagles (0-4, 0-2).
Newport 40, Line Mountain 30
Line Mountain (0-4) 30
Sam Snyder 1 2-4 4; Lillianan Feliciano 1 0-0 2; Sara Canepa 1 1-4 3; Katelynn Michael 4 2-2 10; Liberty Downs 1 3-6 5; Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 8-16 30.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Sage Hoover, Kylie Klinger, Kaline Pechart.
Newport (1-4) 40
Carter Buffington 1 0-0 2; Payton Splain 8 8-10 24; Emily Kline 4 2-4 10; Lillie Harris 1 0-2 3; Sidney Daniels 0 0-2 0; Mikayliah Haines 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 11-20 40.
3-point goals: Harris.
Did not score: Hazel Miller, Bryanna Kuhn, Claire Weidenhammer.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 7 3 13 7 — 30
Newport 9 11 6 14 — 40
n Juniata 46,
Millersburg 21
MILLERSBURG — Olivia Clark and Malin Kint each scored eight points to lead Juniata to the TVL win.
Juniata (4-1 overall, 2-0 TVL) held Millersburg (0-6, 0-3) scoreless in the first quarter.
Juniata 46, Millersburg 22
Juniata (4-1) 46
Rowe Shepps 3 0-0 7; Mackenzie Bennett 2 0-0 5; Cora Musser 1 1-1 3; Mya Rush 3 1-3 7; Lorena Rivera 1 1-1 4; Talon Walton 1 0-0 2; Olivia Clark 2 4-6 8; Malin Kint 4 0-0 8; Annamae O’Brien 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-13 46.
3-point goals: Shepps, Bennett, Rivera.
Did not score: Semeria Malcolm, Liseth Montoya.
Millersburg (0-6) 21
Jordan Mallon 4 0-2 8; Hannah Dyer 2 0-0 4; Emma Marvette 1 0-0 2; Bailey Strawser 1 0-0 2; Hannah Myers 1 0-1 3; Paige Rothermel 1 1-3 4. Totals 10 1-6 22.
3-point goals: Myers.
Did not score: Kierstyn Smith, Mallory Strawser, Sophia Miller.
Score by quarters
Juniata 11 10 8 17 — 46
Millersburg 0 9 4 9 — 22