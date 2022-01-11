CATAWISSA — After losing to Benton for the first time in his career, Southern Columbia senior 145-pounder Kole Biscoe wanted to be sure that he kept a positive attitude for the young wrestlers on his squad.
Talking after visiting Benton rolled to a 45-14 win Tuesday night for its first over Southern in seven years, Biscoe said, “It is a tough situation. I know we have a lot of young guys on the team that need to fill big shoes. We have a young team, but being in those tough situations is only going to better them.”
Southern was without freshman Jude Bremigen and junior Wes Barnes, both nursing injuries. In addition, standout upper-weights Gavin Garcia (a three-time state medalist) and Derek Berlitz passed on their senior seasons to enroll at Kent State and West Virginia, respectively, where they will be on football scholarships.
Biscoe said there was a lot of great effort by his team Tuesday, and now they must get back to work and focus on the things they can do better.
Benton took control early by opening with back-to-back first-period pins at 113 and 120 by freshman Seth Kolb and junior Chase Burke.
Benton coach B.J. Wise said those pins were a big key.
"We wrestled with a little bit of swagger, and a chip on our shoulders,” said Wise. “After getting beat up by Southern for multiple years in a row, it was time for us to go out and do good work.”
Wise said after good performances in duals and a tournament at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, “We were ready for this match, and I think we were maybe in a little better shape.”
Biscoe, in his debut match of the season, won 3-1 on a second-period takedown over fellow senior Caden Temple. Southern's Jaymen Golden won 5-0 over Remington Morrow, but nearly had a pin as time ran out in the second.
Biscoe said he wanted to get bonus points, but added, “(Temple) is a good kid and he put in the work. If I couldn’t get bonus points, the next best thing was to get a win,"
The way Benton (3-0) wrestled, the absences likely only affected the final margin.
After the two opening pins, the host Tigers then lost back-to-back, one-point decisions. Sophomore Dylan Granahan edged senior Brady Feese 3-2 on a third-period escape, and junior Ethan Kolb took Mason Barvitskie down with eight seconds left for a 2-1 win at 132 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers.
“They were great wins, and at 145, even though we didn’t win, we didn’t give up bonus points,” Wise said.
Southern coach Kent Lane said the fact that the visitors didn’t give up any pins is a credit to their coaches.
“I expected nothing less from Benton,” Lane said. “They compete hard every time we wrestle them, and we are little banged up.”
Noting that Benton won all the tight matches, Lane said, “I thought our effort was good. We just have to keep grinding.”
Southern finally got something going with the back-to-back decisions from Biscoe and Golden to make it 18-6.
Lane said that Bremigen and Barnes (a two-time state medalist) are expected to return to the lineup soon.
Southern next competes Friday and Saturday at the tough Escape the Rock Tournament, and returns home to host Shikellamy next Wednesday.
Benton 45, Southern 14
113: Seth Kolb (B) pinned Gaege Fronk, 1:50; 120: Chase Burke (B) pinned Edward Zuber, 1:32; 126: Dylan Granahan (B) dec. Brady Feese, 3-2; 132: Ethan Kolb (B) dec. Mason Barvitsky, 2-1; 138: Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Caden Temple, 3-1; 145: Jaymen Golden (SC) dec. Remington Morrow, 5-0; 152: Evan Brokenshire (B) dec. Louden Murphy, 8-2; 160: Nick Stevens (B) pinned Keenan Hill, 2:25; 172: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Robert Long, 0:27; 189: Garrett Garcia (SC) major dec. Jacob Bobersky, 15-2; 215: Joe Quinton (SC) maj. dec. Nathan Crispell, 10-1; 285: Andrew Wolfe (B) won by forfeit; 106: Aiden Hartman (B) won by forfeit.