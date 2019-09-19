The Daily Item
MILTON — Janae Bergey scored twice, including one of two Milton goals in a span of 1:45 early in the second half, to help the Black Panthers defeat Selinsgrove 3-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer Wednesday.
Bergey opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick just 2:19 into the game. Taylor Stoltzfus scored about 12 minutes before half for the Seals to even the score.
Alexis Beaver scored 3:18 into the second half and Bergey scored 1:45 later to put Milton ahead 3-1. Amsa Courtney pulled the Seals within one after scoring with 11:26 left.
Milton 3, Selinsgrove 2
First half
M-Janae Bergey (penalty kick), 37:41; S-Taylor Stoltzfus, 11:50.
Second half
M-Alexis Beaver, 36:42; M-Bergey, 34:57; S-Amsa Courtney, 11:26.
Shots: S, 20-8. Corners: T, 4-4.
n Southern Columbia 3,
South Williamsport 2
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Loren Gehret scored a pair of second-half goals, and the Tigers held off the Mounties in a HAC-III contest.
Morgan Marks scored less than four minutes into the game to give Southern Columbia (5-0-1) an early lead.
Gehret doubled the Tigers lead early in the second half, and her goal eight minutes later put Southern Columbia ahead 3-1.
Rilyn Wisloski made eight saves for the Tigers.
Southern Columbia 3, South Williamsport 2
First half
SC-Morgan Marks, 36:17.
Second half
SC-Loren Gehret, 37:22; SW-Alayiah Ripple, 32:18; SC-Gehret, 29:55; SW-Hailey Neidig, 24:57.
Shots: SC, 16-11. Corners: SC, 10-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 8 (Rilyn Wisloski); South Williamsport 9 (Layla Chance).
n Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 3
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires claimed the HAC-I win behind a hat trick from Katie Penman.
Delaney Good, Peyton Yocum and Olivia Walter scored for the Wildcats (3-3-1).
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 3
First half
W-Katie Penman, 6:10; W-Kailee Helmrich, 17:34; M-Delaney Good, 17:54; W-Penman (Helmrich), 29:22; M-Peyton Yocum, 31:44.
Second half
W-Penman, 54:11; W-Helmrich, 64:17; M-Olivia Walter, 72:55.
Shots: M, 11-8. Corners: M, 5-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 3 (Kristi Benfield); Williamsport 8 (Lila Vogelsong).
n Shamokin 1, Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Sadie Komara scored off an assist from Emma Kramer midway through the second half, and the Indians grabbed the HAC-II win.
Shamokin outshot the Defenders 13-10.
Shamokin 1, Warrior Run 0
Second half
S-Sadie Komara (Emma Kramer), 20:31.
Shots: S, 13-10. Corners: 9-5. Saves: Shamokin 2; Warrior Run 8.
n Loyalsock 4, Mount Carmel 2
WILLIAMSPORT — Mia Chapman and Talia Mazzatesta scored for the Red Tornadoes in the HAC-III loss.
Chapman gave Mount Carmel the lead less than six minutes into the game, but the Lancers scored the next three goals to take the lead.
Loyalsock 4, Mount Carmel 2
First half
MC-Mia Chapman, 34:39; L-Grace Boos, 29:07; L-Elisa DiNicola, 8:51.
Second half
L-Anna Burdett, 33:57; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 21:50; L-Eve Heilenman, 19:46.
Shots: L, 21-13. Corners: T, 1-1. Saves: Mount Carmel 11 (Jewel Scott); Loyalsock 11 (Mari Houseknecht).
n East Juniata 12, Upper Dauphin 0
ELIZABETHVILLE — Leah Sankey scored four goals, Kierstyn Fogle had a natural hat trick, and the Tigers cruised to the Tri-Valley League win.
East Juniata (7-0, 4-0) led 5-0 at half.
East Juniata 12, Upper Dauphin 0
First half
EJ-Leah Sankey (Thea Neimond), 0:30; EJ-Amara Brubaker (Madison McDonald), 2:36; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Brubaker), 12:43; EJ-Fogle (McDonald), 17:43; EJ-Fogle, 34:01.
Second half
EJ-Sankey, 42:50; EJ-Sankey (Marisa Coudriet), 45:40; EJ-McDonald, 47:56; EJ-Sankey, 56:32; EJ-Hailey Wileman, 61:30; EJ-Marin Varner, 61:32; EJ-Macey Buskey (Madison Arnold), 69:30.
Shots: EJ, 16-2. Corners: EJ, 5-0. Saves: East Juniata 2 (Brianna Henry); Upper Dauphin 4.
n Schuylkill Haven 4,
Lourdes Regional 2
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Nadia Zimmerman scored goals, including the first three of the game, to lift the Hurricanes.
Mackenzie Catino and Katie Sandri scored for the Red Raiders, with both goals coming off assists from Jocelyn Olvany on corner kicks.
Schuylkill Haven 4, Lourdes Regional 2
First half
SH-Nadia Zimmerman (Brooke Siket); SH-Zimmerman; SH-Zimmerman; LR-Mackenzie Catino (Jocelyn Olvany).
Second half
SH-Zimmerman; LR-Katie Sandri (Olvany).
Shots: SH, 12-8. Saves: Lourdes Regional 8 (Emily Shaffer); Schuylkill Haven 6 (Lexi Davis).