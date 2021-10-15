Growing up on a farm means early mornings, outdoor chores and lots of animals.
For Milton seniorJanae Bergey, a girls soccer player, farm life taught her the value of hard work.
Somewhere between the tending to the animals and studying hard, Bergey found joy in the small things on her large property. On the approximate 60-acres of land she had to roam, she would often play sports with her cousins and sister.
That hard work has translated both on the pitch, where Bergey scored her 50th career goal last week, and in the classroom where she has a GPA of 100.47%.
Bergey’s performance on the field, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
The Black Panthers started out strong opening with a 6-0 record. They are now 10-3-1 on the season, and hope to be successful in the district as well as state playoffs.
“(Janae) is a key component to our team’s success,” Milton coach Rod Harris said.
After all, Bergey has 14 goals and seven assists this season.
Even though Bergey is an all-star athlete, she is always looking out for others before herself. In fact, Bergey said the 50-goal milestone came as a surprise.
“I actually didn’t know I was close to 50 goals at all, so it wasn’t something I was really looking for, but it was definitely meant a lot to me,” she said.
Humility comes easy to Bergey, although she has plenty of reasons to be proud.
“Janae is an all-around fantastic person and makes great choices in life,” Harris said. “She is a good role model for our younger athletes to look up to.”
To Bergey, a good leader means, “being on time, showing humility and good sportsmanship.”
Harris said Bergey exemplifies those qualities and more. She is a role model not only on her team, but also in the volunteer work she does at the local elementary school as well as her church.
“I have always liked helping people growing up in the church and doing missions,” she said.
She has done multiple mission trips with her church, including traveling to Honduras to help at an orphanage.
Giving back at the elementary school was also a special experience for her.
“I really love working with kids,” Bergey said. “They always have a smile on their face no matter what.”
Inspired by her aunt and her passion for helping kids, Bergey said she plans to pursue a degree in social work.
In school Bergey is taking advanced courses such as honors Spanish, Penn College Now English, and PC Now Intro to Business. She said her favorite classes in school are science-based, including anatomy.
In her free time, Bergey likes to stay active. She likes to run track, ski and hike.
“We grew up playing sports outside, and I have always loved it,” she said. “It’s always been a part of what I do.”
Before she graduates, Bergey said she would love to see the Black Panthers make it to the state playoffs for the first time in her career.
Behind Bergey’s offensive skill and leadership, Milton is currently the fourth seed in the District 4 Class 2A playoff standings with four regular-season games remaining.
Although she has not decided where she will go to college, she said she plans to continue pursuing soccer in some capacity.