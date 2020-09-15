MILTON — Janae Bergey scored two first-half goals en route to a hat trick, and Milton downed Danville 6-3 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer match Monday.
Bergey added a second-half assist for the Black Panthers. Crystal Hamilton recorded a pair of assists in the win.
Kara Thompson scored both of Danville’s second-half goals.
Milton 6, Danville 3
Goals
Milton: Janae Bergey (3), Alexis Beaver, Mackenzie Lopez, Leah Walter.
Danville: Kara Thompson (2), Chloe Hoffman.
Assists
Milton: Crystal Hamilton (2), Riley Murray, Bergey, Lopez, Walter.
Danville: Hoffman (2).
Shots: M 22-20. Corners: M 7-3. Saves: Danville 16; Milton 16.
n Shikellamy 1, Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Wiley Egan broke a scoreless deadlock in the second half, and Cassi Ronk made the goal stand up for Shikellamy’s HAC-I victory.
The Braves (1-0) had 11 shots, four by Egan. They broke through on a cross by Kendra Mull, who played off the bench. Ronk made nine saves.
Amelia Kiepke and Ella Reish each had three shots for Lewisburg.
Shikellamy 1, Lewisburg 0
Second half
S-Wiley Egan (Kendra Mull).
Shots: S 11-9. Corners: 4-4. Saves: Lewisburg 9 (Lauren Gross); Shikellamy 9 (Cassi Ronk).
n Montoursville 3,
Mifflinburg 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Lydia Knepp’s goal with more than 23 minutes to play cut Mifflinburg’s deficit to one goal, but Montoursville answered 45 seconds later to win in HAC-I play.
Ella Shuck assisted Knepp’s goal. Kristi Benfield made six saves for the Wildcats.
Montoursville 3, Mifflinburg 1
First half
Mon-Lily Saul, 20:56; Mon-Emma Wood, 6:17.
Second half
Mif-Lydia Knepp (Ella Shuck), 23:28; Mon-Alexa Tupper, 22:43.
Shots: Mon 11-9. Corners: Mon 4-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield); Montoursville 8 (Kierstyn Daws).
n Shamokin 3,
Jersey Shore 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ally Waugh was credited with a goal with 1:37 left on a Jersey Shore own goal to help the Indians win after blowing a two-goal lead.
Sadie Komara scored on a free kick with 3:23 to go in the first half, and Rylee Pensyl scored with 27:06 left to put Shamokin ahead 2-0. Jersey Shore scored twice in 90 seconds to tie the game.
Shamokin 3, Jersey Shore 2
First half
S-Sadie Komara, 3:23.
Second half
S-Rylee Pensyl (Sarah Hoover), 27:06; JS-Maddi Klopp, 11:16; JS-Devon Walker, 9:46; S-Ally Waugh (JS own goal), 1:37.
Shots: JS, 14-8. Corners: JS, 2-0. Saves: Jersey Shore 5; Shamokin 11.
n Selinsgrove 3,
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — Sydney Shatzer scored two goals, both with assists from Jessica Smith, to help the Seals grab the HAC-I win.
Ella Magee scored with an assist from Lilian Poust for Selinsgrove’s final goal.
Selinsgrove 3, Midd-West 0
First half
S-Sydney Shatzer (Jessica Smith), 33:10.
Second half
S-Shatzer (Smith), 22:50; S-Ella Magee (Lilian Poust), 11:05.
BOYS
n Norry Christian 7,
Weatherly 2
NORTHUMBERLAND — David King and Henry McElroy each had a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes of Northumberland Christian’s nonleague win.
The Defenders blitzed Weatherly with five goals in the first 10-minute span, with Cole Knauss assisting on three while scoring one of his own.
McElroy added a third goal in the second half.
Northumberland Christian 7,
Weatherly 2
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Cole Knauss), 39:26; NC-David King (Daniel Hayner), 37:29; NC-Knauss (Donnie Rager), 33:12; NC-McElroy (Knauss), 31:58; NC-King (Knauss), 30:18.
Second half
W-Luke Derr, 37:43; NC-McElroy (Luke Friscia), 31:39; NC-Ian Anderson (Luke Snyder), 21:38; W-Tyler Veasie, 15:32.
Shots: NC 15-7. Corners: NC 12-0. Saves: Weatherly 8 (Yasin Zuberi); Northumberland Christian 5 (Justin Ross).