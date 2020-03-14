Leah Bergey may have a lot of District 4 track and field medals on display somewhere in her Milton home, but the Black Panthers senior is not satisfied with what she’s accomplished thus far.
The 18-year-old Bergey spent the winner training harder than she’s ever trained before because she wants to finish her senior year with even more medals.
“It’s my last year, so I figured I want to go out as hard as I can,” Bergey said. “I’m going to have harder competition this year, so I’ve got to train harder and put more work in if I want to be able to improve and see the results.
Bergey lowered her personal best in the 60-meter hurdles from 9.43 to 9.22. She even clocked 9.24 twice earlier this month at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association meet at Penn State, a number that earned her a 10th-place finish.
“That was really exciting for me, because we’ve been training really hard over the offseason during the winter,” said Bergey, who typically trains with her younger sister, Janae, and classmate Kylie Roup at Planet Fitness in Lewisburg.
“Being able to see that was really exciting, that the work is paying off.”
Well, success on running surfaces, along with the lofty GPA (3.96) she carries, is why Bergey is the latest recipient of The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The Scholar Athlete of the Week program was initiated during the 2016-17 school year, and Bergey is the first athlete to be recognized four times.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Since Governor Tom Wolf decided on Friday to close all of Pennsylvania’s schools for the next two weeks, any training Bergey does in advance of her final outdoor season will need to be done on her own — assuming there is an outdoor track and field season.
“We’re more ready now than we’ve ever been and that’s exciting for me,” said Milton girls track and field coach Rod Harris. “Very exciting.
“From a muscular standpoint, you can tell that she’s another year older. She just looks more mature. She’s just got that muscular structure where she just looks another year older from an athletic standpoind.”
Bergey won eight District 4 medals (4 golds) during her first three seasons — five at the Class 2A level and three in Class 3A. Her primary focus has been in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, but she’s also high jumped and run relays.
Last spring at the distrist meet, Bergey swept the 100 (14.99) and 300 hurdles (46.15), and claimed the high jump (5-foot-3) with a career-best effort. She matched or lowered her times at states (14.99/45.54), but did not place.
As a freshman, Bergey finished sixth at states in the Class 2A 100 hurdles. One year later, she wound up eighth in the 300. Now, another trip to the podium is on her to-do list.
“My goal for this year is to keep beating my time and getting better and better,” Bergey said. “Placing at states is definitely a goal of mine and that would be awesome. Just to be able to improve from last year, and see a change would be really awesome.”
“It’s phenomenal what she’s been able to accomplish and how hard she works, because she wants it,” added Harris. “She’s just a natural athlete when it comes down to it and she looks so smooth doing it.”
While Harris has strongly hinted that Bergey might fit into some college program as a heptathlete — the seven events are 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and 800 — she’s yet to finalize her next destination.
Lancaster Bible and Messiah are at the top of her short list, but Bergey also is seriously considering taking a year off before attending college. If so, that time may be spent performing mission work.
Bergey spent one week last summer on a mission trip to Guatemala with a 25-person group from her church — Buffalo Mennonite Church in Lewisburg. While some of the group worked at an orphanage, Bergey helped refurbish a wall in a police station.
She’s previously made a similar trip to Honduras and this summer could involve a journey to Africa — one of her uncles is a minister — for mission work.
Before graduation arrives in a number of weeks, Bergey’s final academic semester at Milton includes coursework in such subjects as honors physics, probability and statistics, modern world and honors Spanish 4.
Bergey was inducted last year into the National Honor Society, an organization that requires up to five service hours per semester. Most of the time, Bergey meets those requirements by completing projects at the high school and elementary school.
Bergey was accepted into Milton’s branch of the Spanish National Honor Society during her sophomore year — her proficiency in Spanish has been a plus during her mission trips to Central America — and she’s a fixture on the Honor Roll.
While Bergey is considering majoring in business once she gets to college, she’s already displayed her interests as a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Her group finished fifth at regionals in the hospitality management competition.
Bergey’s artistic abilities were on display during the fall semester in a drawing class, and as a sophomore Bergey was tagged the Pottery Student of the Year.
Assuming there is a spring sports season within Pennsylvania’s boundaries, Bergey likely will be a heavy favorite to make several appearances atop the medal podium at the District 4 championship meet in Williamsport, particularly since her final indoor season was mighty productive — two firsts, two seconds and a fourth leading up to the state meet.
“When you get to that level, it’s all Double-A, all Triple-A mixed together — so it’s the best of the best in the entire state,” Harris said. “That’s your big-time track people. That’s not your football players that do track on the side.
“That’s your elite studs and she’s one of them.”