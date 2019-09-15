MILTON — Leah Bergey scored six goals, including the first five of the game, to power Milton to an 11-1 nonleague girls soccer win over Lourdes Regional.
Taylor Snyder had a goal and three assists for the Black Panthers.
Tori Lindemuth scored for Lourdes.
Milton 11, Lourdes Regional 1
First half
M-Leah Bergey (Janae Bergey); M-L. Bergey (Taylor Snyder); M-L. Bergey; M-L-Bergey (Snyder).
Second half
M-L. Bergey; M-Snyder (Leah Walter); M-J. Bergey; M-Morgan Reiner; M-L. Bergey; M-Camden Lloyd; M-Abigail Snyder;LR-Tori Lindemuth.
Shots: M 27-5. Saves: Lourdes Regional 16 (Emily Shaffer 8, Bella Trujillo 8); Milton 4 (Kamryn Snyder 2, Alexis Sanders 2).