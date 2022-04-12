DANVILLE — Lane Berkey took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Danville backed him with four early runs in a 6-2 victory over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball game Tuesday.
Berkey, a senior left-hander, struck out seven through six scoreless innings. He issued a leadoff walk before getting one out in the seventh. Lucas Whittaker then doubled to center field for Mifflinburg's first hit, and Zeb Hufnagle followed with a two-run single to center.
Daniel Knight took the ball in relief and quickly ended the game with consecutive outs.
The Ironmen (1-3 overall and HAC-I) scored three times in the first inning after loading the bases with two outs. Gabe Benjamin and Cole Duffy worked run-scoring walks, and another run scored on an infield error.
Danville went ahead 4-0 in the second after Mason Raup led off with a triple and scored on a groundout.
Reece McCarthy and Knight had consecutive RBI singles in the home fourth for a 6-0 lead.
Derek Hackenberg pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Mifflinburg (1-3, 1-3), striking out three.
Danville 6, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg;000;000;2 — 2-2-3
Danville;310;200;x — 6-5-1
Troy Dressler, Derek Hackenberg (4) and Lucas Whittaker. Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (7) and Jack Gibson.
WP: Berkey. LP: Dressler.
Mifflinburg: Whittaker 1-for-3, double, run; Zeb Hufnagle 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Danville: Mason Raup 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs; Reece McCarthy 1-for-4, run, RBI; Daniel Knight 1-for-4, run, RBI; Gabe Benjamin RBI; Connor Kozick 1-for-3; Cole Duffy RBI.