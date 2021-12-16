The Daily Item
CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia senior defensive end Derek Berlitz signed a national letter of intent to play football for West Virginia University.
Berlitz, who had three of Southern Columbia’s nine sacks in the Tigers’ fifth straight Class 2A state championship win over Serra Catholic last Friday, set the program’s single-season sack record. His total of 15 broke Doug Woodruff’s record of 13 set in 2003. Berlitz had 22 sacks in two seasons for the Tigers, and 26 in his career after four sacks in his sophomore season at Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Berlitz also had 30 hurries this season, and had nearly 100 tackles, third on the team behind Garrett Garcia and Dominic Fetterolf.
West Virginia finished 6-6 this season, and will face Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Mountaineers are coached by Neal Brown, and play in the Big 12.