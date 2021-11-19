With a goal to be a surgeon, Southern Columbia senior Colby Bernhard knows there is a good chance today will mark her final competitive soccer game.
Bernhard and the rest of the Tigers play Greensburg Central Catholic at 11 a.m. today for the Class A girls soccer state championship.
“This year, I think being the reigning state champs, we just had a big target on our backs,” Bernhard said. “I’m really proud of how we overcame that and got to this point.”
If Southern Columbia wins today, it will be the third state title for Bernhard and her classmates.
“(This year’s) seniors have had the chance to compete for a state title three of their four years of high school,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “That is an incredible accomplishment, and we are hoping to cap it off this weekend with another championship.”
As good as Bernhard has been on the field — with an assist and some good defensive play in a 2-0 state semifinal win over South Williamsport on Tuesday — school comes first for her, as evidenced by her 100.062% GPA.
Bernhard’s performance on the field, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Colby excels on the field, but her commitment to her academics is beyond measure. She is a truly exceptional student,” Stine said. “Earlier this season, Colby had to make the difficult choice to take her SATs or play in a game. She chose her SATs because it was an important step in the process of achieving her academic goal, which is to get into a pre-med program.”
Part of the reason why Bernhard excels academically is that she enjoys learning.
Even though she identifies herself as a “math person,” Bernhard said, “I like all my classes.”
Bernhard’s soccer experience has been far from standard for a high school student.
“Colby and her senior class have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows throughout their four-year career,” Stine said.
With a global pandemic, two state championship wins, and the potential for a third, Bernhard has had to handle the ups and downs and lead others from her left back position.
“I’m definitely not the most vocal person on the team,” Bernhard said. “I show my leadership through my actions and trying to always do the right thing like on and off the field.”
Stine added: “Colby is an outstanding captain because she is hard-working and a leader by example. She is humble about her accomplishments and does not look for the limelight, rather she leads her teammates through her genuine good nature.”
Bernhard also volunteers with the SCA Girls Soccer Skills Camp.
“It’s so cool seeing all these young girls come out and want to be a part of soccer,” Bernhard said. “They all look up to us.
“Soccer has given so much to me. To give back to it and help the people who will soon be members of our soccer team is so cool.”
Bernhard said she hopes to attend Princeton and study to become a surgeon, so academics will be her focus in college.
“As long as I can remember,” Bernhard said, “I’ve always wanted to be a doctor.”
Before she takes on that challenge, there’s one more goal for her in Southern’s black-and-yellow jerseys — a third state title.
“(As a team) we’re fully confident in our abilities. We know that we’re capable of winning, and what it feels like to step on the field and the pressure and how to control the emotions,” Bernhard said. “It’s really exciting — win or lose — just to be playing in a state championship again.”