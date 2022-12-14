BERWICK — The Bulldogs drained six more 3-pointers than the Ironmen in a high-scoring non-league game.
Berwick (3-1) got 18 points from Matt Lonczysnki and 17 from Jace DeGroat to offset Hayden Winn's 16 points for the Ironmen (2-2) and 15 from Cade Cush.
Carson Persing added a dozen points for the Ironmen, who also had four other players score a least four points.
Berwick 79, Danville 65
Danville (2-2)
Carson Persing 4 4-4 12; Cade Cush 5-5-6 15; Carter Heath 2 2-2 6; Luke Huron 2-2-3 6; Dameon White 2 2-6 6; Hayden Winn 6 3-4 16; Brendan Haas 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 18-25 65.
3-point goals: Winn.
Did not score: None.
Berwick (3-1)
Murphy 4 2-3 10; Hickman 1 0-0 2; Hanson 5 5-6 15; Lonczynski 6 3-4 18; Degroat 6 2-2 17; Marquez 1 2-2 4; Howie 2 2-2 7; Romero 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 18-21 79.
3-point goals: Lonczynski 3, Degroat 3, Howie.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Danville;18;13;20;14 — 65
Berwick;18;22;19;20 — 79