NORTHUMBERLAND — Mark Culp and Jake Anders ripped back-to-back, run-scoring doubles in Sunbury/Northumberland's four-run second inning, but Berwick rallied in the late innings for an 8-4 win Wednesday in Susquehanna Valley League American Legion baseball.
Sunbury/Northumberland (3-2) surged ahead 4-0 in the second on four hits before making an out. Logan Beyer led off the inning with a single, and, after an outfielder error, Dominic Angelillo lashed an RBI single. Culp followed with a double to center field that made it 3-0 before Anders belted an RBI double to center.
Berwick scored four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Thomas Andrews (3-for-4) had run-scoring hits in both rallies, including the go-ahead RBI in the sixth.
Sunbury/Northumberland (3-2) posted a 24-2 win in three innings Tuesday at Sullivan County. Connor Nickey and Beyer each drove in four runs, while Beyer and Cohen Boyer scored four times apiece in the win.
Berwick 8, Sunbury/Northumberland 4
Berwick;000;044;0 — 8-6-2
Sunbury/Northumberland;040;000;0 — 4-8-0
T. Andrews, K. Hunter (4), G. Kupsky (7) and L. Sult. Logan Fisher, Mark Culp (5), Jake Anders (7) and Culp, Kayden McClusky (5).
WP: Hunter. LP: Culp.
Berwick: Andrews 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter 1-for-2, double; J. Dacier RBI; C. Rinehimer 1-for-3, 3 RBIs; E. Yost RBI; Sult run; Kupsky run; N. Uram run; B. James 1-for-1, run.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Anders 1-for-4, double, RBI; Cohen Boyer 2-for-4, double; Andrew Bottiger 1-for-2; Colin Noecker 1-for-4; Logan Beyer 1-for-2, run; Dominic Angelillo 1-for-3, run, RBI; Culp 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Tuesday
Sunbury/Northumberland 24,
Sullivan County 2 (3 inn.)
Sunbury/Northumberland;699;—;24-17-1
Sullivan County;011;—;2-1-6
Jake Anders, Cohen Boyer (2), Andrew Bottiger (3) and Logan Beyer.
WP: Anders.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Anders 2-for-4, double, 3 runs; Boyer 3-for-3, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Connor Nickey 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Bottiger 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Colin Noecker 2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Beyer 3-for-3, triple, double, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Dominic Angelillo 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brady Hoot run, 2 RBIs; Brian Burns 1-for-1, RBI; Logan Fisher 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Sullivan County: Tucker Blasi 1-for-2, double, RBI.