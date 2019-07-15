The Daily Item
BERWICK — Ian Kishbaugh broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning, and Logan Bello pitched effectively into the seventh inning as Berwick eliminated Shamokin/Mount Carmel from the Susquehanna Valley American Legion League playoffs with an 11-4 win Sunday.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel’s Blair Wagner allowed just two hits and struck out three through the first three innings. Berwick loaded the bases with one out in the home fourth ahead of Kishbaugh’s two-run hit to center field. The hosts added two more runs in the inning, and then struck for six in the sixth. Jack Chapman and Damon Dowkus each had two hits and an RBI.
Second-seeded Berwick (9-5) plays at No. 1 Bloomsburg (14-0) today at 5:30 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AMERICAN
LEGION LEAGUE DIVISION I PLAYOFFS
Elimination game
Berwick 10, Shamokin/Mount Carmel 4
Shamokin/MC 000 002 2 — 4-8-3
Berwick 000 416 x — 11-9-3
Logan Bello, Ian Kishbaugh (7) and Shane Levan. Blair Wagner, Mark Wetzel (4), Evan Salamone (6) and Logan Wills.
WP: Bello. LP: Wagner.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Quinn Rollman 1-for-3, run; Jack Chapman 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Damon Dowkus 2-for-3, run, RBI; Wagner 1-for-3, double; Wills 1-for-4, RBI; Anthony Stutzcavage 1-for-3, RBI.
Berwick: Ian Kishbaugh 2-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Gearinger 2-for-3; Jared Marshman 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Max Slusser 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Levan RBI; Ryan Stotler 2 runs; Mikey Lombargo 2 runs; Alex Sharkuski 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.