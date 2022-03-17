LEWISBURG — Goals and accomplishments can be measured in so many different ways at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
What could easily be a disappointment for one swimmer could be a crowning achievement for another. It could also be the start of something big.
“It’s amazing,” Berwick swimmer Madelyn Frey said. “I’ve never been to a state meet for high school. I’ve been to districts twice, but just being here is amazing. I’ve never been so intimidated before.”
The State Swimming Championships are always packed, but with this year marking the return to Bucknell, the fans and swimmers all seemed to have a little extra interest. That’s why even the morning swims, featuring multiple heats for each race, have been an interest to even casual fans.
The energy and pressure could be felt throughout the first two days as the 3A teams competed. For Frey, that meant navigating the traffic, pressure, and pool of the State’s top high school meet.
“I’m just so grateful for my coach and family to help me get here,” Frey said. “I knew that I had to just trust the process. I can get into my head, but I put the work in to get here. I wish I could have gone faster, but I’m tired.”
Frey was dealing with a little extra after back-to-back weeks of highly competitive meets. Frey also competes for the YMCA program, and tapered for those meets, which meant a quick turnaround for States and beyond.
Frey finished with a final time of 2:18.38 in the 200 IM and a 1:01.71 in the 100 back. Neither time was good enough to qualify for a night swim, but the foundation has been put down for two more years of competition.
“I’m just happy that we made it to this level,” Berwick coach Stacy Demshock said. “I always say when we make it to states to just have fun while you’re here. It’s just an accomplishment getting here.”
Demshock was also aware of the work Frey has put in over the last months just to reach the State meet.
“The back-to-back between the Y and here is tough on her,” Demshock said. “She’s definitely tired, but she did well.”
On the first night of the PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships all four members of Conestoga’s 200 medley relay team earned their first state medals.
All four members said they would add to their totals. Jake Wang did just that with a gold medal finish in the 100 breaststroke, posting a 54.94 for the win.
The 400 free relay proved to be competitive as always. The top three teams were all separated by tenths of seconds.
Seneca Valley’s Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Zach Lozowski, and Daniel Simoes took the top spot. North Penn was right behind them with a 3:05.53. La Salle College took third-place with a 3:05.95.