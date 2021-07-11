The Daily Item
BERWICK — Berwick scored three runs in the second inning, and Jake Lisnock tossed four innings of scoreless relief as Berwick beat Selinsgrove, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon to win the District 13 Little League Major Division title at Ber-Vaughn Park.
Berwick advances to the Section 3 Tournament in Athens, where it will face District 24 champion Tri-Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Berwick fell into the elimination bracket after a June 26 loss to Selinsgrove, but Berwick rallied to win six straight games, including beating Selinsgrove twice in the last three days to claim the title.
Lisnock allowed just one run — an unearned run against Selinsgrove on Sunday – in the tournament and three hits.
Selinsgrove was the first team to have multiple hits off Berwick’s ace as Tucker Teats had an infield single, and Isaiah Foss had a double, both coming in the sixth inning, but Lisnock got a strikeout to end the game.