We had some picture perfect days this past week — days when if you were outside, you had to love it.
Clear skies, cool air, and a warm sun make for an invigorating combination. The nights have been chilly for sure. I spent one morning in a treestand that was an amazing transition of temperatures. I was settled into the stand while it was still dark, but the light came quickly.
The first hour was chilly — no, downright cold. Then the sun finally peaked out. When it finally hit me full strength, the heat felt so good. After my front warmed up, I turned around and warmed up my back.
Hunting-wise. it was another uneventful morning though. Just after daylight, three doe slipped by just out of range and that was it for the morning. I’ve been seeing a few deer, but the only ones that have been within archery range have been young deer that get a pass. I haven’t seen much in the way of scrapes or rubs, but others I have talked to are seeing lots of sign. I have had several hunters tell me they’ve seen bucks chasing does. I guess it all depends on the area you are hunting. It seems nothing about the rut the past few years has been normal. It seems to be spread out calendar-wise. The only sure thing is that if a doe is in estrous, there will be action in that area.
Speaking of action, the fishing on the river seems to be picking up after a couple of slow weeks. Bass are hitting better and the fall walleye bite is happening, though it is a mostly-after-dark thing for them. Water temperature is the major factor this time of year. It has finally dipped into the low 50s, and the fish are realizing it’s time to bulk up for winter. It can still be a little tricky to get on them though.
Fortunately around here we are blessed with two dams, the Adam Bower Dam (fabridam) and the lowhead dam at the power plant. The fall fishing below both of these dams can be fantastic at times. It’s a matter of timing and luck. Bass are usually pretty reliable biters this time of year as they chow down for winter. They forget about size sometimes and often a larger bait or lure works best, especially after the water temp falls below the 50-degree mark.
Walleye on the other hand, can be fickle with what and/or when they want to bite. Sometimes a strange color such as pink or orange can trip their trigger. Chartreuse is the No. 1 walleye color, but there are countless variations of chartreuse that include different shades and glitters. In very clear water, sometimes they only want a smoke or natural minnow-looking lure. A good trick in clear water is to tip the tail of a natural-looking lure with chartreuse dip or markers. That little bit of chartreuse on an otherwise natural-looking lure sometimes makes them nuts.
Most walleyes don’t fight like a river smallie. Walleye fishing is more about figuring them out and then catching them. It doesn’t hurt that a 17- or 18-inch walleye is a tasty meal either.
Our present walleye population is supported by annual stocking of walleye fry. There is some natural reproduction, but not enough to support the harvest. I throw back most of the walleye I catch, but I like to keep a couple of 16- to 18-inchers for an a fall or winter fish fry. Let those big fat ones go, they are your spawners.
October is upon us. The deer are running and the fish are biting. The leaves are painted and ready for viewing. Get out and enjoy the best time of the year.