LEWISBURG — Charlie Betz and Dan Metzer each broke 40 at the Bucknell Golf Course on Wednesday to pace Danville to its second Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II sweep.
Betz (37) and Metzer (39) finished ahead of Lewisburg’s Sean Kelly (40), and the Ironmen edged the Green Dragons, 166-170.
Mavin James followed his Danville teammates with a 44, while Nick Kline carded a 46.
Nick Mahoney’s 42 and 44 from both Brett Herman and Will Gronlund capped Lewisburg’s scoring.
Nick Whitesel and Julian Kranick each shot 44 to lead Midd-West. Cade Wirnsberger (47) and Kaylin Foss (48) paced Milton and Mifflinburg, respectively.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
At Bucknell Golf Course, Lewisburg
Par 36
Team scores: Danville 166, Lewisburg 170, Midd-West 184, Milton 205, Mifflinburg 215.
Danville (166) — Charlie Betz 37, Dan Metzer 39, Mavin James 44, Nick Kline 46.
Lewisburg (170) — Sean Kelly 40, Nick Mahoney 42, Brett Herman 44, Will Gronlund 44.
Midd-West (184) — Nick Whitesel 44, Julian Kranick 44, Connor Steffen 48, Brady Wenrick 48.
Milton (205) — Cade Wirnsberger 47, Anthony Meuer 51, Jenaka Day 53, Abby Suk 54.
Mifflinburg (215) — Kaylin Foss 48, Nick Osborne 54, Adam Snayberger 54, Jerrit Foster 59.
Team standings: Danville 8-0, Lewisburg 6-2, Midd-West 4-4, Milton 2-6, Mifflinburg 0-8.
Montoursville tops HAC-I
ALLENWOOD — Peyton Mussina’s medalist score of 4-over 40 at White Deer Golf Course propelled Montoursville to a sweep of the HAC-I meet.
Cameron W. Francis was a stroke behind his teammate as the Warriors edged division leader Central Mountain 179-181.
Shikellamy finished third overall (202) behind Ben Heemstra’s 44 and a 47 from C.J. Doebler.
Dylan DeFazio led Selinsgrove with a 43.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
At White Deer Golf Course, Allenwood
Par 36
Team scores: Montoursville 179, Central Mountain 181, Shikellamy 202, Williamsport 207, Selinsgrove 209.
Montoursville (179) — Peyton Mussina 40, Cameron W. Francis 41, Lauren Marks 48, Aiden Evans 50.
Central Mountain (181) — Brady Williams 42, Zach Somers 45, Chase Confer 47, Jason Floruss 47.
Shikellamy (202) — Ben Heemstra 44, C.J. Doebler 47, Chad Blasius 52, Joshua King 59.
Williamsport (207) — Andrew McCann 44, Ethan Douglass 51, Trey Nicholas 55, Chris Reeder 57.
Selinsgrove (209) — Dylan DeFazio 43, Garrett Harris 51, Colton Hoover 57, Garrett Howell 58.
Team standings: Central Mountain 11-1, Montoursville 10-2, Shikellamy 5-7, Selinsgrove 3-9, Williamsport 1-11.