Hunter Beward’s schedule has picked up recently.
The Midd-West senior has helped the bowling team to a 14-1 record and first place in the Heartland Athletic Conference, while averaging 202 pins per game. He has also recently started practices for the musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” which Midd-West will put on in April.
“It’s just figuring out time to do everything,” Beward said. “I have a good schedule for practicing and doing homework or studying.
“Multitasking, I’d definitely say is a strength.”
Beward also has bowled a high game of 248, good for eighth-best in the conference.
Well, success on local bowling lanes, along with the lofty GPA (96%) he carries, is why Beward is the latest recipient of The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
“The season has been amazing,” Beward said. “It’s been one of the best seasons I’ve had, and I’m really looking forward to how it plays out.”
Beward, who said he started bowling when he was about 7 years old, is enjoying one of his most successful seasons for the Mustangs.
“I put in a lot of hard work over the summer,” Beward said. “It’s great seeing it pay off.
“I’ve been a lot more consistent with how I’m throwing the ball. That’s allowed me to make more adjustments than I could in the past.”
Midd-West bowling coach Roger Folk said he’s been pleased with the growth Beward has shown on the lanes.
“He’s been more focused and not overthinking the game too much,” Folk said. “He’s just been doing what he needs to do and it works.
“He’s been being more aggressive with the ball, and that’s making him an even better bowler.”
The Mustangs are the defending HAC champions, and return to the lanes today when they host Mifflinburg at Best Bowl in Selinsgrove.
“Six of our top seven are back after winning the championship last year,” Folk said. “We have a good, balanced team, and so far we’ve having a lot of success.”
If Midd-West is going to repeat as HAC champions, Beward will play a big role in that.
“We have good chemistry,” Beward said. “We all support each other. We practice all the time together, and do our best every day.”
As good as Beward has been on the line, he has done equally as well in Midd-West’s classrooms.
Beward is currently taking Advanced Placement courses in chemistry and literature. He has also taken honors English and some accelerated match classes.
Beward, who said math and science are his favorite subjects, is planning to head to Bucknell next year, likely to study engineering.
As practices for the school musical continue, Beward is pleased to be a part of it for the first time.
“I’ve always been interested,” Beward said. “It was really important to me, and I’ve been trying to arrange doing it with bowling. I have a ton of friends who’ve done it, and they all said how much they’ve loved it.
“It’s been a little hectic. I’ve definitely been enjoying it.”
While being a part of the musical is new to Beward, singing and performing aren’t.
“I’ve been singing for a really long time, since first or second grade,” Beward said. “I’ve always enjoyed it. I’ve been around so many amazing singers who have graduated or are in my grade who have inspired me to stick with it and try to go places with it.”
Beward is a section leader for the vocal ensemble and a capella choir at Midd-West, which gives him a leadership role among the bass singers. He handles issues including mediation and organization for his section.
“A capella choir this year has been amazing,” Beward said. “I enjoy it so much.”
Beward also volunteers to help coach young bowlers. He completed an Eagle Scout project a couple of years ago for which he built a flag retirement area.
“In the local area, there’s nowhere to do that,” Beward said.
He had relatively modest hopes for his project, but was blown away by the response.
“I was hoping for around 100 flags, and I ended up getting about 8,000,” Beward said. “It went really smoothly. I got a lot of support from the troops, from my family, and from the community.”
He has continued to periodically collect flags to be retired.
“I’ve gotten a ton of flags,” Beward said.
Beward is also involved with the National Honor Society at Midd-West, and with his church’s youth group.
“He’s a good kid and he comes from a good family,” Folk said.