LEWISBURG — Anthony Bhangdia scored three goals, and Ben Liscum assisted on four as Lewisburg improved to 14-0 on the season with a 7-1 victory over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Saturday.
The Green Dragons’ 21-shot barrage netted three first-half goals, two by Bhangdia, including the match’s first just 65 seconds in. Selinsgrove’s Nick Ritter tied the score midway through the first half, but Eli Adams put Lewisburg (14-0, overall, 11-0 HAC-I) in front to stay just 2 1/2 minutes later.
Lewisburg 7, Selinsgrove 1
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Stephen Tiffin), 1:05; S-Nick Ritter (Jamison Bohner), 18:05; L-Eli Adams (Ben Liscum), 20:44; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 28:17.
Second half
L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 52:48; L-Nick Passaniti, 57:38; L-James Koconis (Bhangdia), 64:25; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Liscum), 67:00.
Shots: L 21-6. Corners: L 6-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 14 (Cole Catherman); Lewisburg 5 (Tony Burns).
n Williamsport 5, Milton 1
WILLIAMSPORT — Hemberth Pena-Vasquez and Jimmy Pombor each had two goals and two assists for Williamsport in a HAC crossover win.
Conner Smith assisted on Evan Yoder’s goal for Milton.
Williamsport 5, Milton 1
First half
W-Jimmy Pombor (Owen Kaar), 1:27; W-Hemberth Pena-Vasquez (Pombor), 16:52.
Second half
W-Pena-Vasquez (Pombor), 40:34; M-Evan Yoder (Conner Smith), 59:20; W-Pombor (Pena-Vasquez), 68:57; W-Cole Wheeler (Pena-Vasquez), 76:45.
Shots: W 11-5. Saves: Milton 6 (Tyler Flederbach); Williamsport 4 (Elliot Wannop).