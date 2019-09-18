LEWISBURG — When District 4’s top boys soccer programs are scheduled to collide — two of the best small school groups in Pennsylvania as well — what happened between the lines Tuesday is what everyone expected to see.
In other words, high-quality play at a crisp pace and featuring all sorts of determined challenges — regardless of which side possessed the ball at the time — as both groups passionately chased after an important mid-September result.
Fittingly, Midd-West and Lewisburg needed extra time to resolve their struggle.
And it was Anthony Bhangdia’s strike from the right wing with 4:30 gone in the extra session — off a diagonal ball from Anton Permyashkin — that propelled Lewisburg to a 3-2 home victory over its Heartland Conference Division II playmates.
“A through ball was played to Anton and I don’t know if it was a bad touch or a skip pass (from him), but it came right to my feet,” Bhangdia said.
“I just headed on toward the goal and … finished.”
Bhangdia and Logan Moore netted earlier goals for the Green Dragons (6-0-1, 4-0 HAC-II), who came into Tuesday’s showdown ranked at No. 3 in the small school portion of the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches’ Association state poll.
Noah Stahl and Stefan Leitzel pocketed finishes for Midd-West (6-1, 4-1), the top-ranked squad in the same poll. Leitzel’s blast with 7:08 to play in regulation pulled the Mustangs into a 2-2 tie as the high-pitched HAC-II scrap sought a victor.
Eventually, one came.
So, when Permyashkin slipped the ball into space on the right wing and Bhangdia took possession, the Lewisburg junior had all kinds of room to continue his run toward goal — all while sizing up Midd-West keeper Chase “Gumby” Roush (5 saves).
Two touches later, the composed Bhangdia settled on his target and calmly slotted a right-footed poke past Roush for the game-deciding finish.
“He’s learning a new position,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “Playing up top is not his position, that’s not his natural thing, it’s not what he played growing up in club. … He’s really taken to finishing and he’s had a few big goals for us.”
And Tuesday’s goals were as big as they come.
Bhangdia’s strike also delivered Round 1 to Lewisburg as a series that could need four contests to settle — especially since the numbers indicate the Green Dragons and Mustangs could meet in the District 4 Class AA semifinals.
“I am not disappointed in the way we played at all,” said first-year Midd-West coach Mark Ferster. “Obviously I’m disappointed with the result, but I think we played well enough for it to go the other way. Obviously, they came out on top today.”
Although Midd-West struck first when Stahl tucked Chase Strohecker’s cutting delivery from the left wing under the crossbar with 23:50 gone, Bhangdia found an equalizer at 27:33 when he beat Roush from the high slot after running on to a James Koconis ball.
“(That goal) gave us a lot of confidence, because we knew we were right in that game with them,” Bhangdia said. “We can win this game.”
Lewisburg could have carried a one-goal lead into the break, but Ben Liscum’s rip from the left wing with just under three minutes to play tattooed the crossbar.
The back-and-forth continued after the break — albeit in reverse — as Lewisburg snagged its first lead at the 66:20 mark when Midd-West was unable to clear a Green Dragon corner and Moore stuck home a shot from the top edge of the 18.
Leitzel, however, pulled the Mustangs even on a nearly identical sequence some five minutes later, blasting a ball off the underside of the crossbar after Lewisburg could not send Carter Knepp’s corner out of danger. So, the search for a hero continued.
And Bhangdia was more than willing to play that role.
“It was a big motivating win for our guys,” Kettlewell said. “Our guys knew when this date was coming. And we still look at it as one of the 18 games that we’ve got.
“This was probably our biggest team win.”
Lewisburg 3, Midd-West 2 (OT)
First half
MW-Noah Stahl (Chase Strohecker), 23:50; L-Anthony Bhangdia (James Koconis), 27:33.
Second half
L-Logan Moore (ua), 66:20; MW-Stefan Leitzel (ua), 71:52.
Overtime
L-Bhangdia (Anton Permyashkin), 84:30.
Shots: L 9-6. Corners: L 4-3. Saves: Midd-West (Chase Roush-5 saves); Lewisburg (Tony Burns-3).