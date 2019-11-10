MANCHESTER — Anthony Bhangdia scored a pair of second-half goals Saturday to lead Lewisburg to a 2-0 victory over Lansdale Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinals.
The Green Dragons (21-0-1) advance to play New Hope-Solebury in Tuesday’s semifinals. New Hope-Solebury defeated Midd-West in overtime Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Bhangdia opened the scoring 6:20 into the second half with an assist from Ben Liscum. Bhangdia doubled Lewisburg’s lead about 15 minutes later, this time with an assist from James Koconis.
Anthony Burns made two saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Green Dragons, who have won their last 16 games.