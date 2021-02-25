TURBOTVILLE — Early in the second quarter, Warrior Run senior A.J. Beiber went to the bench with three fouls.
“I was honestly scared, man. I get fouled out a lot just being a big man getting a small guard driving on him,” Beiber said.
However, with the Defenders struggling to hit shots and trailing Midd-West early, Beiber was forced back into the game. He took advantage of his size on the offensive end.
Beiber scored 21 points — all in the second and third quarters — as Warrior Run rallied from an early 11-point deficit to outlast the Mustangs, 46-44, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
“A.J. can play. People don’t really realize that cause (Ethan) Hartman has played at such a high level,” Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman said. “Beiber can play, man.”
Hartman — the Defenders’ 6-foot-7 center — had scored at least 23 points in the last five games for Warrior Run, but Midd-West used a variety of double teams, and ball pressure to make it hard on Hartman. With the Defenders missing all 11 of their 3-point shots in the first half, Wertman moved Beiber into the post in the second quarter. He scored eight of Warrior Run’s 10 points, helped the Defenders climb within 20-15 at halftime.
That was just a precursor to the third quarter. The Warrior Run guards and Hartman kept feeding Beiber the ball, and he kept converting inside. He made all six of his field-goal attempts in the third quarter, and scored 11 points in a 13-2 run that saw the Defenders take a 33-28 advantage with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
“We’re a big-man oriented team, but Ethan Hartman was getting double- and triple-teamed,” Beiber said. “I was just open on the back end.”
The Mustangs (5-11 overall, 2-9 HAC-II) re-adjusted their defense, and didn’t allow Hartman or Beiber a shot attempt in the fourth quarter. Hunter Wolfley had two steals, and Griffen Paige had five points as Midd-West climbed back in the game. Wolfley and Braedon Reid then combined for all nine points in a 9-0 run to take a 44-40 lead with 2:45 left in the game.
With Midd-West playing a zone focused on the inside, Gabe Hogan ran the baseline, freeing himself for three open corner 3-pointer in the final quarter. He then hit two more — with 1:42 and 1:02 left — the second to give Warrior Run a 46-44 lead.
The Mustangs missed a 3-pointer on their next possession, and with only three team fouls, scrambled to foul the Defenders. Warrior Run ran nearly 30 seconds off the clock until Midd-West fouled with 11.9 seconds left. After a timeout, Warrior Run turned the ball over on the inbound play.
Reid got a look from the top of the key from behind the 3-point line, but hit front rim, and the Warrior Run (8-7, 5-5) escaped with its eighth win of the season.
“I’m proud of the kids. We’ve been in four straight games at the end, and we’re 0-4 in those games,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said. “We’ve got to find a way to win, and that’s what I talked to the kids about (after the game). It’s the-chicken-or-the-egg thing. We need to find a way to win to develop that winning mentality or have the winning mentality to find a way to win.”
Midd-West got off to a fast start, taking leads of 8-1, and 14-3 early as Warrior Run missed 12 of its first 14 shots of the game.
“We were able to get out and ran a little bit early, and get some easy baskets,” Adams said. “When they started to get us into a halfcourt game, we had a tough time against them.”
Warrior Run limited Midd-West to just four second-quarter points as they pulled within five at the break.
Hartman might not have had his normal scoring game, but he affected the game in different ways. He finished with only seven points, but had a double-double with 17 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Reid finished with 15 points to lead the Mustangs. Wolfley had 13 points and four steals. Stefan Leitzel finished with 15 rebounds and four steals.
WARRIOR RUN 46, MIDD-WEST 44
Midd-West (5-11) 44
Braedon Reid 5 3-4 15; Hunter Wolfley 6 0-0 13; Griffen Paige 3 0-0 7; Stefan Leitzel 1 1-2 3; Chris Fisher 2 0-0 4; Cole Shutt 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-6 44.
3-point goals: Reid 2, Wolfley, Paige.
Did not score: none.
Warrior Run (8-7) 46
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 4 0-0 12; Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2; Ethan Hartman 3 1-2 7; A.J. Beiber 10 1-3 21; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-5 46.
3-point goals: Hogan 4.
Did not score: Ryan Newton, Carter Marr.
Score by quarters
Midd-West`16`4`10`14 — 44
Warrior Run`5`10`20`11 — 46
JV: MW, 69-52. High scorers, MW, Shutt 16; Noah Romig, 15; WR, Sheesley and Newton, 14 each.