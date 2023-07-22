LONG POND — When Bill France Sr. organized a meeting at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Dec. 14, 1947, he never could have dreamed what would become of it.
World War II was just a year-and-a-half in the rear-view mirror, the Korean War was three years away, and the Daytona International Speedway wasn’t even built.
France, though, the visionary that he was, knew there was a need to have stability for the future of stock car racing.
Racing had been around since the turn of the century, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a balloon race in 1908 before the first Indy 500 took place in 1911. Ray Harroun of Somerset won the race with the aid of relief driver Cyrus Patschke of Lebanon.
At that 1947 meeting, “Big Bill,” as he was known, formed the idea that led to the sanctioning body called National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, or NASCAR.
Many famous drivers have raced in the series in its 75 years, but the little town of Randleman, N.C., produced one of the most well-known families in the sport: the Pettys.
While it was Richard who won seven NASCAR titles and seven Daytona 500 races, it was his father, Lee, who got the family started in the business.
“Sometime in early 1949, daddy was hanging out at service stations in Greensboro, and he read in the paper that Bill France was going to have a stock car race in Charlotte sometime in June,” Richard Petty said. “One of daddy’s buddies had a Buick, and it was fast for the road, and somehow daddy talked him into letting him borrow the car to go run the race, and if they won any money they would split it.
“That is how we got into the business.”
Lee Petty was credited with finishing 17th in the race after starting ninth. He completed 105 laps of the 197 laps scheduled because of an accident. He would go on to win the inaugural Daytona 500 on Feb. 22, 1959. It was the first of nine wins at the famed 2.5-mile Superspeedway for Petty Enterprises.
‘It was always Petty blue’
The saying that races are won in the shop is quite true, and to that point, one night at the shop — actually at 2 in the morning, according to Richard — the famed Petty Blue was created.
“We had to go to the race the next day and we didn’t have time to make a two-tone car, and we didn’t have enough paint to paint it all one color, so I mixed some Dodge blue and Chevrolet white together and painted the car, and once we saw it we thought it was great,” Petty said. “I remember how much of each kind of paint I put in it, and we went to Greensboro and had a guy mix us up some, and, after that, it was always Petty blue.”
A lot of Petty’s success was due in part to his brother, Maurice, who was not only on the crew, but also was responsible for the engine work.
“Maurice was a mechanic and he worked on his own cars and truck, and he was always kind of a hot-rodder who had a car that always had an engine in it that was bigger than what was supposed to be in the car,” Petty said.
“I was like 12 years old, and he was building everything on the car. We would change the oil, check the air in the tires and clean up afterward. There wasn’t that much maintenance on the cars as they weren’t really racing cars.’’
Cale Yarborough is second to Petty with four Daytona wins.
Robert “Red” Byron won the first NASCAR race run at the famed Daytona Beach road course. He would go on to win the first NASCAR championship in 1949. Byron finished second to Bill Holland in the 1949 Indianapolis 500. Holland was the first winner at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 21, 1946.
The first NASCAR “Strictly Stock” race (the current NASCAR Cup Series) was held at the Charlotte Fairgrounds Speedway where Jim Roper won the race and Sara Christian is credited as the first woman to race in NASCAR’s premier division and finished 14th.
In 1963, Wendell Scott became the first African-American driver to win in NASCAR’s premier series when he beat Buck Baker at Jacksonville Speedway (Fla.), on Dec. 1, 1963.
‘The King’ retires in 1992
On Jan. 10, 1972, Bill France, Jr., became the second president of NASCAR, taking over for his dad.
Janet Guthrie would become the first woman to compete in the Daytona 500 in 1977. She qualified 39th and finished 12th.
In 1979, the first live flag-to-flag coverage of a 500-mile took place on Feb. 18 on CBS. Petty avoided an incident between Yarborough and Donnie Allison on the last lap to win the race. Yarborough, Allison and Allison’s brother Bobby were involved in a fight between Turns 3 and 4. That same year, Petty won his then-record seventh NASCAR championship. His 200th and final win came in the Firecracker 400 at Daytona on July 4, 1984.
In 1985, Bill Elliott made history by winning the first-ever Winston Million, a million-dollar bonus offered to any driver who could win three of the four crown jewel races of NASCAR: The Daytona 500, the Winston 500 at Talladega, the World 600 at Charlotte, and the Southern 500 at Darlington.
NASCAR introduced restrictor plates into the sport after the harrowing accident at Talladega Superspeedway in 1987 when Elliott got airborne and into the catch fence on the frontstretch. Two steel beams prevented the car from going into the grandstand.
Petty, widely known as “The King,” would make his final start on Nov. 15, 1992, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the same day that Jeff Gordon of Pittsboro, Ind., made his Cup debut. Alan Kulwicki won the NASCAR championship that year. He died in an airplane crash near Bristol Motor Speedway on April 1, 1993.
Pocono’s golden anniversary
In 1994, NASCAR would race at the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time ever.
Gordon claimed the win in the inaugural Brickyard 400, while Rick Mast, driving a Ford, earned pole position for that first race.
Later that same year, Dale Earnhardt joined Petty as the second driver to win seven NASCAR championships.
Earnhardt would lose his life at Daytona in a crash on the final lap on Feb. 18, 2001.
NASCAR began installing the Steel and Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) barrier on oval tracks beginning in 2002.
Danica Patrick became the first female to win a pole when she earned it for the 2013 Daytona 500.
In January 2014, NASCAR Chairman Brian France announced a championship format change which guaranteed a berth in the NASCAR playoffs for each race winner. They organization also introduced the new three-stage format of racing in 2017.
Jimmie Johnson tied Petty and Earnhardt with his seventh NASCAR title in 2016.
With the introduction of new venues such as the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the street race in Chicago, NASCAR is continuing to expand on Bill France Sr.’s vision.
As Pocono International Raceway celebrates its 50th year with today’s NASCAR race, it will be interesting to which new markets or countries racing expands.
The vision for NASCAR’s future is bright.