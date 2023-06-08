PINE GROVE — Off the bat, Sam Milligan didn’t think he could get to Tucker Teats’ blast to just to the right of dead center field at Stump Stadium.
The Seals trailed by five runs in the bottom of the fifth, but they’d finally gotten some key hits in the fourth to break through against Strath Haven starting pitcher Luke D’Ancona, and Andrew Gephart had singled to open the inning.
Teats put a charge into a first pitch, and with Milligan playing in left center, it looked like Selinsgrove might have a chance to get back into Thursday’s Class 5A quarterfinal against the Panthers.
“I didn’t think I was going to get to it. I don’t think I took a good angle to it,” Milligan, who will play football for Bucknell University this fall, said. “I thought this could be a big one. We really need this one. I just found the actual legs, I guess, to track it down.”
Selinsgrove didn’t score again after Milligan’s catch. Despite having at least two base runners in each of its final five at-bats, the Seals could only manage three runs.
“Right there in the momentum, I thought we had a chance to grab momentum,” Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler said. “But their outfielders made great plays all game.”
There is kind of a poetry of Selinsgrove’s season ending at the hands of a strong defensive outfield. The Seals did the same thing to Warwick in their first round victory on Monday. Josh Domaracki took away a potential game-tying hit early in the contest against the Warriors, and Selinsgrove felt Warwick wasn’t the same team after that play.
So when Milligan tracked that ball down in center field, both the Strath Haven senior and Teats had a pretty good idea what it meant in the overall scheme of the game.
“I really thought the catch kind of ended it. That and then homer (lead-off hitter Matt Kane hit a 3-run homer that clanked off the top of the fence),” Milligan, who finished with three hits and two runs scored, said. “But I think that catch really broke their backs.”
Teats added: “I felt like we could have had a big inning there. It started really well, but when (your in a hole), getting the momentum to shift, it’s hard. That might have been the breaking point for us. We’ve been able to fight through it all season, and come out with the win, but unfortunately today, we just couldn’t do it.”
When Domaracki made his great play on Monday both he and Beiler traced it back to the amount of work the Seals’ outfielders put into track fly balls in practice.
Milligan said the work the Panthers put in on outfield defense is a big reason why he had the confidence and the ability to run down Teats’ flyball.
“We practice so much. We do this all time,” Milligan said. “Running down balls to our left or our right, knowing where the other outfielders are or the fence. We work really hard at this.”
And that works has paid off to the tune of the school’s first-ever appearance in Monday’s state semifinals.