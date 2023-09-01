MILTON — Audrey and Hannah Millett combined for five first-half goals and Meadowbrook Christian rolled to an 11-0 ACAA win over rival Northumberland Christian on Friday.
Madeline Osman opened the scoring in the first four minutes for the Lions, before Audrey Millett scored twice in the next three minutes. After Kailey Devlin scored, Audrey Millett finished her hat trick before Hannah Millett scored the final two goals of the half.
Kat Bennage had two goals and two assists for Meadowbrook.
Riley Connor made four saves for Northumberland Christian.
Meadowbrook Christian School 11, Norry Christian 0
First Half
MC: Madeline Osman, 36:27; MC: Audrey Millett (Kailey Devlin) 30:45; MC: A. Millett (Kat Bennage) 28:17; MC; Devlin, 25:16; MC: A. Millett (Osman) 22:34; MC: Hannah Millett (Osman) 15:32; MC: H. Millet (Bennage), 8:06.
Second half
MC: Bennage (Devlin) 35:40; MC: Bennage (Devlin) 26:11; MC: Devlin, 19:11; MC: Abby Schuler, 13:24.
Shots: Meadowbrook Christian, 15-3. Saves: Meadowbrook (Emma George) 2, Norry Christian (Riley Connor), 4. Corners: Meadowbrook Christian, 14-2.