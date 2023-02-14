MILLERSTOWN — Sam Myers drained three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 33 points, leading Greenwood into the Tri-Valley League title game with a 64-51 semifinal win over St. Joseph's on Tuesday night.
Tyler Sherman scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Myers' offensive explosion.
Michael Lower scored 21 points for St. Joseph's.
Greenwood led by one, 40-39, entering the fourth quarter before outscoring St. Joseph's 24-12 over the final eight minutes.
The Wildcats, now 22-1, will face East Juniata in Thursday's championship game. Greenwood beat the Tigers twice during the regular season. East Juniata beat Halifax 63-50 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
Tri-Valley League Semifinal
Greenwood 64, St. Joseph's 51
Greenwood (22-1) 64
Kyle Corkle 1 0-0 2; Gage Wirth 2 3-3 7; Ben Brinser 1 0-0 3; Sam Myers 11 8-11 33; Alex Bubb 1 0-0 2; Braden Sarver 0 0-2 0; Wilson Hartley 1 0-0 2; Tyler Sherman 5 5-8 15. Totals: 22 16-24 64.
3-point goals: Myers 3, Brinser.
Did not score: Luke Taylor, John Taylor.
St. Joseph's (16-7) 51
Nick Warner 1 1-2 3; Ben Eby 2 0-0 5; Charlie Yartz 3 2-3 8; Spencer Gigante 1 0-0 2; Michael Lower 8 2-3 21; Wyatt Ulery 1 0-0 3; Tim Peters 4 1-1 9. Totals: 20 6-9 51.
3-point goals: Lower 3, Eby, Ulery.
Did not score: Artie Welsh, Sam Krasowitz, Hayden Lingle, Rocco Gigante.
Score by quarters
St. Joseph's;7;17;15;12 — 51
Greenwood;13;15;12;24 — 64