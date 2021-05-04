The Daily Item
DALLAS — Lewisburg scored four fourth-quarter goals to outlast Dallas, 14-11, in boys lacrosse action on Tuesday.
The Green Dragons led 11-10 with 8:24 left in the game when Matt Spaulding scored with an assist from Alex Koontz with 4:31 left in the game, before Owen Ordonez assisted on Ben Bailey’s goal with 3:11 left in the game to give Lewisburg a 13-10 lead.
Colin Starr had five goals for Lewisburg, while Spaulding finished with four goals. Koontz, Rowen Martin and Evan Gilger also had goals for Lewisburg.
Koontz had four assists, while Spaulding had three assists. Martin had two assists. Starr also had an assist.