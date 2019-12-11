MIDDLEBURG — Trailing by four points entering the final stanza, sophomore guard Braedon Reid scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Midd-West rallied for a 62-58 victory over Northumberland Christian on Tuesday.
Carter Knepp helped ice the victory in the fourth quarter for Midd-West (2-1), going 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Isaac Hummel led the way for the Mustangs with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
Aaron Knauss scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the first half for the Warriors (1-3).
Midd-West 62,
Northumberland Christian 58
Northumberland Chr. (1-3) 58
Jack Garvin 6 0-0 13; Jackson Kelly 4 0-0 9; David King 5 0-0 12; Aaron Knauss 6 3-4 17; Cole Knauss 1 0-0 2; Justin Ross 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 3-4 58.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 2, King 2, Kelly, Garvin, Ross.
Did not score: Luke Snyder, Donald Rager.
Midd-West (2-1) 62
Braedon Reid 5 2-2 17; Hunter Wolfley 3 2-2 9; Riley Lantz 1 0-0 3; Carter Knepp 1 7-8 10; Stefan Leitzel 2 1-4 5; Isaac Hummel 8 2-4 18. Totals 20 14-20 62.
3-point goals: Reid 5, Wolfley, Lantz, Knepp.
Did not score: Cordell Hostetler, Griffen Paige.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 20 13 13 12 — 58
Midd-West 14 17 11 20 — 62
JV: MIdd-West, 44-37.
n Shamokin 45,
Selinsgrove 32
SELINSGROVE — Matt Schicchitano and Joey Masser combined for 35 points in the Indians’ victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both teams.
The Seals (1-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) led by two points at halftime, but a 26-13 advantage in the second half keyed the Shamokin victory.
Schicchitano led the way with 20 points, while Masser added 15 points for Shamokin (3-0, 1-0).
Brett Foor had 12 points to lead Selinsgrove.
Shamokin 45, Selinsgrove 32
Shamokin (3-0) 45
Joey Masser 5 5-7 15; Aaron Frasch 2 0-0 5; Matt Schicchitano 8 4-4 20; Mason Filarski 1 0-0 2; Collin Seedor 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 9-11 45.
3-point goals: Frasch, Seedor.
Did not score: Dom Michaels, Brett Reed.
Selinsgrove (1-2) 32
Brett Foor 5 0-0 12; Ben Heim 1 0-2 2; Ben Beiler 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Ulrich 1 0-0 2; Dylan Defazio 1 0-0 2; Jaron Clark 1 0-0 3; Ivan DeJesus 4 0-0 9. Totals 14 0-2 32.
3-point goals: Foor 2, Clark, DeJesus.
Did not score: Ethan Harris, Ryan Reich, Evan Hoke, Randy Richter.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 6 11 15 11 — 45
Selinsgrove 11 8 11 2 — 32
n Mount Carmel 61,
Minersville 52
MINERSVILLE — Tommy Reisinger scored 20 points to lead four Red Tornadoes in double figures in the nonleague victory.
Brock Evert chipped in 13 points, while Dylan Pupo had 11 points for Mount Carmel (3-0). Mike Balichik added 10 points.
Gabe Davis had 16 points for the Miners (0-2).
Mount Carmel 61, Minersville 52
Mount Carmel (3-0) 61
Mike Balichik 3 3-4 10; Garrett Timco 3 0-0 6; Brock Evert 4 2-2 13; Dylan Pupo 4 3-3 11; Gabe Klembara 0 1-2 1; Tommy Reisinger 8 4-4 20. 22 13-15 61.
3-point goals: Evert 3, Balichik.
Did not score: Julien Stellar, Jeremiah Renno.
Minersville (0-2) 52
Xaiver Noble 3 0-0 6; Gabe Davis 6 4-8 16; Dominic Pizzico 6 1-3 13; Brenden Longeran 5 0-0 13; Scott Schwalm 1 1-2 4. Totals 22 6-13 52.
3-point goals: Longeran, Schwalm.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 19 16 10 16 — 61
Minersville 13 8 13 18 — 52
n Danville 64,
Central Mountain 35
MILL HALL — The Ironmen began the defense of their HAC-I title by forcing 26 Wildcat turnovers in the victory.
Danville (1-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) broke open a tie game with a 17-6 second quarter, and cruised from there.
Mavin James scored 12 points and Jagger Dressler chipped in 10 for the Ironmen, who had five players scored at least five points n the victory.
Sophomore Cayden McCloskey led Central Mountain (1-1, 0-1) with 13 points.
Danville 64, Central Mountain 35
Danville (1-1) 64
Mavin James 5 0-0 12; Jack Smith 3 0-0 7; K.J. Riley 4 0-0 8; Jagger Dressler 4 0-0 10; Dante Harward 1 0-0 3; Mitch VandenHueval 2 2-4 6; Aiden Witkor 1 2-2 4; Charlie Betz 2 1-1 5; Brady Hill 1 1-1 3; Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2; Zach Gordon 0 2-2 2. 25 8-10 64.
3-point goals: James 2, Dressler 2, Smith, Harward.
Did not score: Carson Persing, Dawson Follmer.
Central Mountain (1-1) 35
Ujjval Adroja 0 1-2 1; Aiden Major 5 0-0 12; Cayden McCloskey 5 2-2 13; Jack Hanna 1 0-0 3; Trevor Adair 0 2-2 2; Conner Soo 0 0-2 0; Zane Probst 1 0-1 2; Evan Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-9 35.
3-point goals: Major 2, McCloskey, Hanna.
Did not score: Nick Long.
Score by quarters
Danville 13 17 19 15 — 64
Central Mountain 13 6 7 9— 35
n Jersey Shore 74,
Shikellamy 59
SUNBURY — Nate Ewing scored 38 points, while Trevor Gee added 23 points to lead the Bulldogs to the HAC-I victory.
The Braves (1-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) were within two late in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs split halftime with a 20-6 run to take control of the game.
Sophomore Jacob Hernandez led Shikellamy with 16 points, while Davis Marshall added 14 points and John Peifer chipped in 12 points.
Jersey Shore improves to 1-0 overall and HAC-I.
Jersey Shore 74, Shikellamy 59
Jersey Shore (1-0) 74
Alec Carpenter 3 1-2 8; Nate Ewing 15 4-6 38; Tanner Lorson 1 1-2 3; Terrence Stetts 1 0-0 2; Trevor Gee 10 2-2 23. Totals 30 8-12 74.
3-point goals: Ewing 4, Carpenter, Gee.
Did not score: Cam Allison, Jason Stringfellow.
Shikellamy (1-2) 59
Carson Bauman 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 5 5-6 16; Brayden Long 2 1-2 6; Davis Marshall 7 0-3 14; Nate Minnier 1 0-0 2; John Peifer 5 0-2 12; Dylan Stevens 0 4-4 4; Jared VanKirk 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-17 59.
3-point goals: Peifer 2, Hernandez, Long, VanKirk.
Did not score: Chad Blasius, Nate Luciano.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 19 17 17 21 — 74
Shikellamy 15 14 11 16 — 59