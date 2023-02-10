The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 27 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers rally from a 13-point deficit for a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds on 14-of-18 shooting from the floor, while James Harden added 20 points and 12 assists to help the Sixers gain a measure of revenge for a loss in New York on Sunday night when Philadelphia relinquished a 21-point lead.
Celtics 127, Hornets 116
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 41 points, and Derrick White set new career highs with 33 points and eight 3-pointers to help Boston hold off Charlotte.
Tatum began the fourth quarter on the bench but was reinserted after Charlotte cut Boston’s lead to 14 points with 7:03 to play. The Hornets trailed by 28 in the third quarter before closing period on 15-3 run.
It was Tatum’s eighth game this season with 40 or more points, but he ran his minutes total to 37 minutes to do it on what was an otherwise light night of work for the MVP contender.
Boston has won five of its last six overall, and swept the season series with the Hornets 4-0.
Jazz 122, Raptors 116
TORONTO — Lauri Markkanen and Will Kessler each scored 23 points, Collin Sexton had 22, and Utah overcame a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat Toronto, and snap a three-game losing streak.
Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points, and former Raptor Rudy Gay had 12 for the Jazz, who won despite shooting 6-for-24 from 3-point range.
Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, topping 30 for the second straight game, but Toronto couldn’t extend its three-game winning streak. The Raptors have not won four straight at any point this season.
Pistons 138, Spurs 131, 2 OTs
DETROIT — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime, and Detroit beat San Antonio in double overtime.
San Antonio, which lost its 11th straight game, led 125-121 after Devonte’ Graham hit his sixth 3-pointer of his Spurs debut with 18 seconds left in the first overtime.
However, Bogdanovic hit a jumper, and Isaiah Livers stole the inbounds pass. Bogdanovic, who missed a short jumper at the end of regulation, was fouled with 13.2 seconds left. He made both free throws, and the Spurs couldn’t get off a shot before the buzzer.
Suns 117, Pacers 104
INDIANAPOLIS — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as Phoenix cruised past Indiana.