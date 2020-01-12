SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna trailed by as many as 21 points Saturday as visiting Goucher shot 64 percent from the field over the game’s first 18 minutes.
“Our coaches got on us at halftime about our energy,” said River Hawk captain Bryce Butler. “I think we knew that we were the better team, but we underestimated their ability.”
After the halftime wakeup call, Susquehanna took over, going on a big run which began in the final 1:06 of the first half for an 87-67 triumph at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
“The first half for us was not particularly good,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. “I don’t know why we were so flat. We need to get into a rhythm. Basketball is a game of rhythm. We’re getting back into having two games a week, and now we need to get going and take care of business.”
Butler swished a 3-pointer for the River Hawks seconds into the game, but then the Gophers took over.
Goucher made its first three 3-pointers and led 17-7 with 14:04 left in the half. The lead only grew, expanding to 24-7 with 12:47 left in the half, then 31-12 with 12 minutes gone. The Gophers (3-10 overall, 0-2 Landmark Conference) eventually led by 20 on two separate occasions (36-16 and 38-18) and by as many as 21 (41-20) with 2:06 left before halftime.
“We tend to live and die by the 3-point shot,” Butler said. “We have more energy when our shots are falling, but we need to keep the energy up even when the shots aren’t going down.”
Susquehanna (9-4, 2-0) switched to a mix of presses defensively, and it helped turn the tide of the game. After trailing 41-20, the River Hawks launched into a 32-6 run, propelling a 58-26 second half.
“The press was a good switch,” Marcinek said. “We don’t press to get steals. We press to try to get turnovers. Today, we got steals, including 10 from our starting group. That’s pretty good.”
With the defense setting the table for the River Hawks, Susquehanna dominated. Goucher closed to within a point (54-53), but Susquehanna didn’t allow the Gophers to get any closer. After getting 24 combined points from Dwayne Morton and Cam Isaacs in the first half, the duo generated only nine points the rest of the game for Goucher.
Butler scored 19 points, adding four steals. Lukas Yurasits added 19 points, 16 in the second half, while Matt LaCorte added 16, and Danny Frauenheim scored nine for Susquehanna in the victory.
Butler said the victory was important for Susquehanna, as the River Hawks remained perfect in conference play.
“For sure,” Butler said. “When the times get tough, we know we have to come together and fight through it. This was a big win for us today.”
SUSQUEHANNA 87, GOUCHER 67
Goucher (3-10, 0-2) 67
Josh Lichti 1-5 3-4 5; Dwayne Morton 6-10 0-2 15; Mal Graham 2-2 0-0 5; Cam Isaacs 7-12 0-0 18; Pat Goralski 4-7 2-2 10; Axel Seka 0-1 0-0 0; Darrell Collins 1-5 0-0 2; Timmy O’Farrell 4-7 3-3 12. Totals 25-49 8-11 67.
Susquehanna (9-4, 2-0) 87
Matt LaCorte 5-10 4-4 16; Danny Frauenheim 3-8 3-6 9; Lukas Yurasits 5-11 4-6 19; Bryce Butler 8-13 2-2 19; Zach Knecht 1-3 4-6 6; Mike Kempski 2-5 0-0 5; Thomas Sampson 1-2 0-0 3; Quincy Haughton 2-6 1-1 5; Jay Martin 1-1 0-0 3; Wes Simons 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-61 18-25 87
Halftime: Goucher 41-29. 3-point goals: Goucher 9-21 (Lichti 0-1; Morton 3-5; Graham 1-1; Isaacs 4-8; Collins 0-3; O’Farrell 1-3), Susquehanna 11-27 (LaCorte 2-6; Frauenheim 0-2; Yurasits 5-10; Butler 1-4; Kempski 1-2; Sampson 1-1; Haughton 0-1; Martin 1-1). Rebounds: Goucher 35 (Goralski 12), Susquehanna 27 (Knecht 4, Butler 4). Assists: Goucher 13 (O’Farrell, Goralski, Morton 3), Susquehanna 17 (Frauenheim 7). Turnovers: Goucher 28, Susquehanna 12. Total fouls: Goucher 19, Susquehanna 17.