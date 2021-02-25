SELINSGROVE — It took a moment or two for Sophie Kilbride to process the fact she was alone at the top of the key. Then again, it may have been the only instance Lewisburg’s sophomore point guard didn’t have a Selinsgrove defender on her hip Wednesday.
Once she realized she had an open look, Kilbride stepped behind the 3-point line and knocked down the biggest shot in the Green Dragons’ decisive run.
“I have to take a second and be like, ‘Oh, yeah – I do have an open shot,’” Kilbride said with a laugh. “Sometimes all I want to do is pass.”
Lewisburg bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 13-3 spree — which included nine points and an assist from Kilbride — and handed the host Seals their first Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I loss, 45-39.
Kilbride finished with 15 points, double her season average and one off her best game, and classmate Maddie Still added a career-high 11 points off the bench, hitting four consecutive free throws in the final 36 seconds. Still’s clutch foul shooting held off Selinsgrove, which scored six points in the final 1:40, and got within four points with just less than a minute to play.
“I was really nervous,” said Still, who was 7-for-7 from the line in the win.
The Green Dragons (12-5 overall, 9-3 HAC-I) won for the fourth time in five games, and strengthened their grip on the No. 1 seed for the upcoming District 4 Class 4A tournament. They started Wednesday’s game 0-for-6 from the floor, and scored their first points more than four minutes in, but they led at the end of each quarter except the first.
“I think I had to burn some timeouts at the beginning of the first half and second half — we kind of came out a little flat — but they definitely dug deep and made things difficult (for Selinsgrove),” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “At halftime, we talked about that we gave them easy baskets in the first half. We gave them transition baskets, layups, second-chance points — and that’s where the bulk of their points came from. We talked about making them earn baskets in the second half, really getting after it, and they did a good job. They played really hard.”
Selinsgrove (5-4, 5-1), which hadn’t played since Feb. 10, maintained the top spot in District 4 Class 5A with two games remaining. Lizzy Diehl matched Kilbride with 15 points for the Seals; Avery DeFazio added six points and three assists; and Cierra Adams pulled a game-high 10 rebounds to go with four points.
Diehl had seven first-quarter points, including a drive for a three-point play that broke a 6-all tie. DeFazio followed with a drive for an 11-6 lead at quarter’s end. Lewisburg responded in the second quarter, getting points from six players to turn a five-point deficit into a 21-16 lead with 20 seconds left in the half. Hope Drumm’s 3-pointer at the 2:56 mark gave the Green Dragons their first lead, 15-14.
DeFazio orchestrated a terrific stretch early in the third quarter, assisting on baskets by Alyssa Latsha (twice) and Diehl, in addition to hitting two free throws. Selinsgrove went ahead 26-21 before Lewisburg tied it with a Still 3-point play and a Kilbride basket.
The Green Dragons then ended the third with a flourish, starting with Still’s bounce pass to Lauren Gross underneath for a 28-all tie. Kilbride then scored on consecutive drives before running the floor and dishing to Still, who directed a touch pass to Regan Llanso (eight points) for a buzzer-beater and a 34-29 advantage.
“I was so thankful that Regan caught that, and it was a great pass by Sophie,” said Still. “When she made it, we were all just really happy. We felt right there that we were going to take home the win.”
Kilbride hit her step-back 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper around a Llanso hoop that put Lewisburg ahead 41-31 with 5:38 to play. Kilbride added five steals, three rebounds and a late-game block to her team-high point total.
“She is probably playing some of her best basketball,” said Sample, “and it’s great going into districts when she’s playing like she is.”
Kaitlin Shaffer and Adams buried 3s while the Green Dragons went scoreless for four minutes, getting the Seals within 41-37 before the first of Still’s clutch free throws.
LEWISBURG 45, SELINSGROVE 39
Lewisburg (12-5, 9-3) 45
Roz Noone 2 0-0 4, Sophie Kilbride 7 0-0 15, Regan Llanso 4 0-0 8, Lauren Gross 2 0-1 4, Hope Drumm 1 0-0 3, Maddie Still 2 7-7 11. Totals 18 7-8 45.
3-point goals: Drumm, Kilbride.
Did not score: Anna Baker.
Selinsgrove (5-4, 5-1) 39
Lexy Gabrielson 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Latsha 2 0-0 4, Avery DeFazio 2 2-2 6, Lizzy Diehl 7 1-1 15, Cierra Adams 1 1-2 4, Kaitlin Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Lydia Geipel 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 5-7 39.
3-point goals: Adams, Shaffer.
Did not score: Emily Davis, Veronica Stanford, Mackenzie Bailor.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg`6`15`13`11 — 45
Selinsgrove`11`7`11`10 — 39